Game: Owatonna (7-3) vs New Prague (7-3-1), 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Schmitz-Maki Arena.
Recent results: The Huskies most recent game at the time of publication saw them fall to Class AA No. 7 ranked Rogers in a 7-1 loss and will have a chance to bounce back with their opening game of the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic Tuesday night against Farmington. The Trojans opened the Holiday Classic with a 9-0 win over Hudson and faced a 1-0 loss to Dodge County before heading into the holiday break.
Last matchup: Owatonna and New Prague faced off in the 2020-21 season in both teams’ respective regular-season closer, where the Huskies fell 2-0 to the Trojans in New Prague.
1. Improve the play in the defensive zone.
At the time of publication, the Huskies have yet to play in their Tuesday night matchup against Farmington, so some of the issues they’ve experienced in their final two regular season games before the Holiday Classic may have been fixed. The main issue that plague Owatonna against Class AA No. 7 Rogers and Class AA No. 14 Blake was a struggle to get the puck out of its defensive zone and subjecting senior goaltender Ava Wolfe to shot after shot.
Outshot 35-25 to Blake and 49-16 to Rogers, the Huskies fell 7-1 in both games and faced back-to-back losses after only having one loss all season. In the two games against Blake and Rogers, Wolfe faced a total of 79 shots and allowed 14 goals. Simply put, Owatonna needs to clear the puck out and spend more time down in the offensive zone. Not only will it provide it more opportunities of offense, but unload a large amount of pressure off its goaltender.
The Trojans are coming off a game where they recorded nine goals in large part to Lily Moravchik (three goals), Ellie Skaja (two goals, four assists) and CeCe Madsen (two goals, two assists).
2. Keep riding the hot hand of sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch.
One of the major bright spots for Owatonna over the recent week or two has been sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch, who’s been riding a three-game goal streak against top competition. In Owatonna’s 5-1 win over Albert Lea, who’s receiving votes to be a top 20 Class A team, Achterkirch scored the Huskies’ first of the game. Against Blake and Rogers, Achterkirch was the only player for Owatonna to find the back of the net.
The Huskies haven’t had the same luck in the offensive zone since the Albert Lea game on Dec. 16, even though they’ve seen a couple of grade A chances. Achterkirch’s hot streak puts her third on the team in goals scored (five) and trails only Ezra Oien (six) and Samantha Bogen (seven). She figures to be one of the top offensive producers during this stretch of play and will certainly be a valuable asset for Owatonna moving forward.
3. It’s time for the reemergence of the top line forwards.
The Huskies top line last consisted of junior Ezra Oien, senior Olivia Herzog and senior Gabriella LaMont. While Oien posted a hat trick in the Albert Lea game and Herzog tallied two assists, the top line has been relatively quiet since then. The only point recorded among them since was an Oien assist on Achterkirch’s goals against Blake and Rogers.
Oien still stands as Owatonna’s top playmakers and offensive producers with her team-leading 13 assists, 19 points and 1.9 point per game average, but the one of the things the Huskies need to see more of is goals coming from that line. Herzog closed out the 2020-21 season with a team-high 21 goals and 41 points and currently stands at four goals and five assists for nine points 10 games into the 2021-22 season.
Every player that steps on the ice is also prone to having slumps and Owatonna is no different. A large part of it lays with the level of competition that’s been going up recently, which it’s elected to go against in order to get a feel for the speed and size required to be a top team. Now that the Huskies aren’t going against another top 15 team in the state, the doors are open for their usual top producers to get back into the groove of things.