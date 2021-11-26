Expectations are high for the Owatonna Huskies heading into the 2021-22 boys hockey season, both individually and for the team, according to their four senior captains: forward Casey Pederson, defensemen Joey Dub and Grant Achterkirch and goaltender Preston Meier.
They all return for their senior campaigns with C’s on the front of their jerseys as the Huskies aim for bigger and better things, even with all of the new adjustments.
“Being a senior, and knowing it’s my last year, I’m just going to be going 100 percent all of the time,” Dub said. “Just super excited.”
On the offensive end, Pederson and Dub are among the top returners in terms of points from last season. Pederson scored eight goals and tallied six assists for 14 points, and Dub recorded three goals and nine assists for 12 points. Achterkirch recorded two assists for his two points.
Meier was the Huskies leading goaltender and was just shy of 585 minutes spent between the pipes and in that time he posted an 8-3 record and 234 saves on 262 shots for an .893 save percentage.
When it comes to individual goals, Pederson, Dub and Achterkirch all narrow it down to one thing: win games. Whether it’s through producing points at the blue line for Dub and Achterkirch or building line chemistry with the forwards for Pederson, they all want to fill up the win column.
With the amount of goal scoring that left the team, players stepping up and recording points will be crucial for the Huskies. Having some of the points coming from the blue line will always be a welcomed addition.
Serving as one of two senior goaltenders, Meier is setting the bar high for himself given some of the turnover with some of the players they lost to graduation.
“If we’re going to have a good team this year, it needs to be low-scoring for the other team,” Meier said. “I think in order for us to be successful, I need to be an all-conference goalie, so that’s my goal. We lost most of our scoring from last year, so it’s going to come down to defense and goaltending.”
Owatonna finished fourth in the conference and fell short of winning the Big 9 Conference championship from last season, which was eventually won by Mankato East. Heading into the new season, claiming the Big 9 throne is one of the things it looks to capture.
The Huskies find themselves in a unique adjustment period before they hit the ice to open the season against the Class AA No. 12 ranked Minnetonka Skippers.
Owatonna said goodbye to some of its leading goal scores and point leaders, leaving a bit of a question mark in the offensive zone for the upcoming season.
On top of that, 10-yard head coach Josh Storm departed from the Huskies over the summer to become the next head coach for the same team he played high school hockey for: the Lakeville South Cougars, who enter the 2021-22 season as Class AA’s No. 6 ranked team.
The boys also missed out on preseason scrimmages and were thrown into the fire right away, where they had to quickly adjust en route to their 13-5-1 record and appearance in the Section 1AA semifinal round.
Now under new head coach David Fromm, the Huskies were able to play in two scrimmage games to get ready for the year, as well give Fromm a chance to watch his squad play another team for the first time in person.
Even with the season not fully underway and only having two scrimmage games, things between the boys and coach Fromm are gelling well.
“I think it’s been going really well actually, all the guys really seem to like him,” Achterkirch said. “He brings energy to practice, intense and knows his hockey, so I think it’ll be good.”
Fromm echoes the expectations for the team and is actively pushing the team to compete at the highest level possible as the season opener inches closer.
Being able to walk into a program and already have veterans at every position is a major plus versus walking into a program with younger players.
The blueline is filled with veterans, which starts with Dub and Achterkirch, but also includes the likes of senior defensemen Devin Roush and Sam Knoll. Then between the pipes, they get to rely on Meier and fellow senior Sam Pfieffer.
Having Pederson return as a leading face is big for the Huskies as the senior forward is primed to be one of the players taking a big step forward in the offensive zone.
But as they get into the motions of the season, shake off the rust and continue to gel as a team, Owatonna and its captains have their traditional winning-ways at the front of their minds.
“I think we’re going to go pretty far, we should win a lot of games this season and hopefully go to state,” Pederson said. “That’s everybody’s dream.”
The road to success for the Huskies starts 7 p.m. Thursday when Owatonna hosts No. 12 Minnetonka at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre for its season opener.