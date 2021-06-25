owatonna u12 lacrosse.jpg

The Owatonna U12 lacrosse team took home first place in the Silver Division state championship tournament in Maple Grove last weekend. Team members include: Easton Beckel, Finn Buckley, Johnny Cole, Blake Farris, Will Hacker, Bryson House, Kade Hullopeter, Brennan Kath, Jared Laiho, Ryan Lewis, Luke Mohs, Willie Moore, Zach Roesner, Kooper Schroer and Brayden Spindler. The team was coached by Dewey Beckel, Jeremy Hullopeter and Scott Mohs. (Submitted photo)

Owatonna's U12 lacrosse team claimed the Silver Division state championship last weekend in Maple Grove after defeating Maple Grove Gold.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 10-4-2 record and possessing one of the more talented rosters in the tournament's field, Owatonna dropped their first game during pool play, 5-4, to a good Orono team. However, the team proceeded to win their next three games against Anoka (9-5), St. Michael-Albertville (9-5) and Spring Lake Park (7-2) to clinch the top spot in the pool.

"The championship game started off dry with rain looming in the forecast," U12 coach Dewey Beckel said in an email. "After going down 1-0 early in the first quarter, Owatonna battled back to take a 3-2 lead at the half as the rain set in on the field. With great goaltending, a strong defense and an opportunistic offense, Owatonna scored three more goals while only giving up one other in the second half to win 6-3 and take home the state championship title, ending their season with a 14-5-2 record."

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments