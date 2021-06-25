Owatonna's U12 lacrosse team claimed the Silver Division state championship last weekend in Maple Grove after defeating Maple Grove Gold.
Despite finishing the regular season with a 10-4-2 record and possessing one of the more talented rosters in the tournament's field, Owatonna dropped their first game during pool play, 5-4, to a good Orono team. However, the team proceeded to win their next three games against Anoka (9-5), St. Michael-Albertville (9-5) and Spring Lake Park (7-2) to clinch the top spot in the pool.
"The championship game started off dry with rain looming in the forecast," U12 coach Dewey Beckel said in an email. "After going down 1-0 early in the first quarter, Owatonna battled back to take a 3-2 lead at the half as the rain set in on the field. With great goaltending, a strong defense and an opportunistic offense, Owatonna scored three more goals while only giving up one other in the second half to win 6-3 and take home the state championship title, ending their season with a 14-5-2 record."