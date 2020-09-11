Six months after the COVID-19 outbreak first crossed the border and ultimately forced the Minnesota State High School League to scratch the entire spring season and cancel multiple playoff competitions, the financial ramifications stemming these decisions were fully revealed earlier this week.
The League’s yearly income is heavily influenced by profits associated with hosting its state tournaments — roughly 75% according to an article by David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen of the Minneapolis Star Tribune — and is now staring-down a projected 2020-21 budget shortfall that stands at $4 million, dwindling from $9 million to $5 million in just one year.
Consequently, high school athletic departments, many that have already been stretched thin since the end of March, are being asked to help alleviate the MSHSL’s fiscal losses through what is being dubbed a pair of “COVID installments” to be paid on two occasions within a four-month span.
The exact amount will vary based on enrollment, but all members will experience a drastic spike in their annual fees, regardless of size. Owatonna High School Activities Director, Marc Achterkirch, explained that the league office presented a document detailing the circumstances that led its recent decision and outlined its own budgetary constraints, mentioning that the MSHSL has made a number of difficult staffing decisions of its own and isn't immune to the harsh reality of the pandemic.
"They were very transparent about the whole process," Achterkirch said. "Based on everything that's happened, they're being forced to look for other revenue streams to make up what they lost. We saw this coming."
Understandably, Achterkirch did not divulge exact financial details of how much additional money the school will be required to pay moving forward, but confirmed that its fee has "more than doubled."
For Steele County’s two smallest schools — Medford and Blooming Prairie — the administrations were also made aware of the increases in advance of this week and are still in the infancy stages of planning a strategy to compensate for the sudden increase its membership dues.
“I know everyone is trying to balance the deficit caused by our current pandemic," Mach said. "The (exact amount of) additional fees were something that we very recently found out about. I have no idea what the plan is for the future and if there will be additional costs. We were given little information about these increases other than a notice that it was coming."
Mach was unable to provide further budgetary information and exactly how much the activities department will be required to pay moving forward, referring financial inquiries to the Superintendent, Chris Staloch.
The Medford activities department, though, was able to disclose specific numbers and AD, Kevin Werk, said its fee has increased from $2,960 to $9,960 — an increase of exactly $7,000. The first payment of $3,500 is due on Nov. 30, 2020 and the remaining on February 28, 2021.
“These fees usually come out of our general athletic account,” Werk said. “The MSHSL has not told us what their plans are for next year.”
Though the exact amount of each "COVID installment" is based on a sliding-scale and calculated through each school’s relative size — theoretically putting the bulk of the statewide payments on the shoulders of the largest high schools that possess the greatest resources — the financial stability of the MSHSL's 500 members run the gamut from relatively prosperous to razor thin.
If a department doesn’t have the immediate cash flow to compensate for the spike in its newfound financial obligation, they will need to formulate plans that will likely include, but not limited to, significant increases in individual registration fees, though none of the three ADs that spoke with the People's Press specifically mentioned this as a potential strategy within their districts.
Though acknowledging what has been an unquestionably tumultuous six month period for schools of all sizes, Achterkirch remains optimistic the MSHSL will one day regain a level of financial stability that will allow them to host its regular state tournaments, but emphasized patience and cooperation.
"No one likes to see expenses rise like this," Achterkirch said. "But its necessary. Having a stable governing body -- the Minnesota State High School League -- is good for everyone. We have always been supportive of the High School League for what they provide for our kids from fine art to athletics and everything else."
Moving forward, the MSHSL has not budgeted for state tournaments to be played in the 2020-21 calendar year, but contrary to common sentiment, postseason competitions are still being brainstormed by the League administration and its members.