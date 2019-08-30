JACKSON — The good news for the NRHEG football team is it probably won't see a better team than Jackson County Central for the rest of the season.
The bad news?
The Panthers lost 46-0.
Spotting the Class AAA Huskies a 24-0 lead after just one quarter, NRHEG buckled down on defense for the remainder of the game, but it was far too little and far too in a South Central District crossover game on Thursday night.
The Panthers, who compete in Class AA, finished with 117 total yards, 78 through the air and 39 on the ground. After tossing 24 touchdowns a season ago, Blake Ihrke struggled in his season debut and finished 6-for-15 to go with three interceptions.
Jack Olson and Kordell Schlaak each caught 20-plus yard passes for the Panthers.
The Huskies racked up 398 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards-per-carry on the ground. On defense, they forced four turnovers, taking one directly into the end zone when Nathan Hinkeldey intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to blow the game open at 24-0 with just nine second left in the first quarter.