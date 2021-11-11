Before going on to play at Minnesota State University, Mankato, senior quarterback and defensive back Drew Kittelson will have one more chance to represent the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms in the 2021 football season.
Kittelson earned an invitation, as nominated by coaches, to the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase at U.S. Bank Stadium in December. The Showcase serves as an high school all-star game between the North (north metro) and the South (south metro). Kittelson was invited to play with the South squad.
Since the 2020 Minnesota Football Showcase was postponed until June of 2021, then ultimately canceled, Kittelson will follow up former Blossom teammate and future Mavericks teammate in tight end Gabe Hagen, who represented the Blossoms in the 2019 Showcase.
Hagen and the South team won 13-3 in the 2019 matchup to improve the South team’s record to 16-10-1 overall.
Now Kittelson gets his shot at improving the record after a phenomenal season on both sides of the ball for the Awesome Blossoms, who went undefeated through the regular season and the section semifinals before their one and only loss to Maple River in the section championship game.
At quarterback, Kittelson helped lead a dynamic Blossoms offense that recorded 45.5 points per game through their eighth regular season games thanks to his production through the air and on the ground.
He went 121-for-191 (63.4 percent) on his pass attempts and threw for 2,176 yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions throughout the entire season. He also rushed for 547 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns on 51 attempts.
Out of their eight regular season games, Kittelson and the offense recorded 40 or more points in seven games with two of those games being a 57 point and 54 point performance. Their only game not above 40 points or more was a 33-6 win over United South Central.
On the defensive side of the ball, he led the team in interceptions with four and in passes defended with 19 total to go along with his 23 total tackles in eight games.
Kittelson played his role in the Blossoms defense completing three total shutouts and allowing one possessions worth of points four times.
The 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase is set for noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.