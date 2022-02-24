The Owatonna Huskies can add another regular-season sweep under their belts after going to Rochester on Wednesday night and defeating Rochester John Marshall 63-36 to improve to 21-2 overall.
Owatonna saw some extended play from its bench with 10 different Huskies recording at least two points, which was led by an 18-point, nine-rebound night for senior forward Evan Dushek, and a 10-point, three-assist, two-steal and two-rebound night for senior guard Tyrel Creger.
Blake Burmeister knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points, Brayden Williams hit a three in his seven-point, seven-rebound, five=steal and three -assist outing, Nick Williams hit two 3-pointers for six points and Ayden Walter hit one 3-pointer for his three points.
Collin Vick added four points and Avery Hartman, Jack Helget and Noah Hodgman added two points each.
The Huskies shot over 53 percent from the floor, which includes a second after where they shot nearly 63 percent (15-for-24), and shot 35 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets shot 37.8 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three.
Owatonna took a 29-14 halftime lead and outscored John Marshall 34-22 in the second half to secure its 27-point victory.
The 36 points allowed to the Rockets marks as the least amount of points Owatonna has allowed in a game this season and beats out their original season low of 40 points in its Jan. 28 97-40 win over Albert Lea.