BLOOMINGTON — Capping a taxing eight-day stretch that saw the Owatonna girls cross country team take part in three meets, the Huskies showed no signs of fatigue and climbed all the way to second place of 20 teams at the Blooming Jefferson Jaguar Challenge on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way we competed today,” Owatonna coach Dan Leer said.
Owatonna tabulated 77 team-points and wedged three runners into the top 20 and two in the top 10. Eighth grader, Carsyn Brady, set the tone for the Huskies with a fourth place overall finish, clocking a steady 20:08.5. Teammate Jaci Burtis continued to shown visible improvement from last season and slid into 10th place with a 21:10.6.
All five of Owatonna’s qualified runners finished within the top 25. Kaitlin Bruessel was third on the team in 17th place (21:35) and was followed by Audrey Hudock in 21st (21:55) and Madelin Bruessel in 25th (22:03).
Edina barely out-paced the Huskies — placing two individuals in the top 10 — and captured the team championship with 67 points. Shakopee was the third and final team to accumulate less than 100 team-points and finished in third at 88.
Meghan Pierson of Chanhassen won the individual title with a swift 19:43.9, well ahead of second place Megan Lee of Jefferson (19:48.2).
OHS jumps back into action on Thursday, Oct. 3 as part of the Ev Berg Invite at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. The girls are slated to take off at 4 p.m.
Bloomington Jaguar Challenge
Team results: Edina 66, Owatonna 77, Shakopee 88, Chanhassen 106, Belle Plaine 107, Bloomington Jefferson 112, Eastview 137, Bloomington Kennedy 265, Chaska 331, Burnsville 338, St. Louis Park 339, Heritage Christian 359, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 363, Fridley 412, Richfield 442, Cretin-Derham Hall 490, Trinity River Ridge 491, DeLaSalle 516, Eagan 570, St. Paul Washington 602
Owatonna top finishers: 4. Carsyn Brady 20:08.5; 10. Jaci Burtis 21:10.6; 17. Kaitlin Bruessel 21:35.7; 21. Audrey Hudock 21:55.2; 25. Madelin Bruessel 22:03.5