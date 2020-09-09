RETURN TO RUNNING: Bruns given unique opportunity to rejoin cross country

If Bobbie Bruns had a vision of what her return to cross country was going to look like, it probably didn’t resemble anything close to what actually happened.
“I was super excited — it’s my first race back — and I was like 'is this really happening?’” Bruns said. “It was pretty crazy.”
The emotions reflected in her voice as Bruns recounted what took place Aug. 28 at the River Nature Bend Nature Center in Faribault are painted with a sense levity and told with a tone of acceptance. But as she trudged through soggy course, weaved her way around a cemetery and bypassed a state penitentiary, her thoughts weren’t even in the same ballpark.
Or in this case, the same course.
After springing from the opening line and settling into a group of runners near the front of the pack, Bruns somehow found herself angling off the designated path and drifting from the long procession of runners.
With no lead cart to follow and the course snaking in what Bruns described as “a million different trails,” the Blooming Prairie junior had taken a wrong turn alongside a trio of Maple River runners as the damp terrain eventually wound them near Meadow Ridge Memorial Cemetery and beyond the boundaries of the race. It was at this point that it became clear something wasn’t right and the foursome attempted to process their surroundings while maintaining their pace.
“We were up toward the top and it was in the morning after it had stormed the night before,” Bruns said. “It felt like there was a million different trails and we didn’t know where we were going. It was taped off, but there was only tape on half the trail. We didn’t know which one to take. Without the lead cart, we guessed and then we went down a ways, turned around and then we went across some bridge and just got lost.”
Bruns eventually separated herself from the threesome of Maple River runners and unintentionally coasted farther and farther off course. Alone and without a familiar landmark to regain her bearings, things got semi-serious for a moment. Having reviewed the course prior to the meet, she knew there was a prison nearby and did everything in her power to remain focused. Bruns had long since ditched the possibility of finishing anywhere near the top of the leaderboard and was simply trying to catch up with the pack at that point.
“I lost the Maple River girls because the trails were so thin and it was hard to see everyone,” she said. “And then I guess they found their way back and I was actually by myself for a while and I was a little scared. At that point I was like: ‘OK, what if I don’t find my way back?’”
After a few tense moments, Bruns eventually weaved her way back onto the official course and discovered that she still had more than 2 miles remaining before the finish line. Due to the unintentional detour, she was unable to register an official time in what was her first cross country meet in almost 22 months.
“It was frustrating at the time,” Bruns said. “But now the only thing I can really do is laugh. Everyone just jokes about it and says stuff like: Did you study the course this time?'"
Bruns didn’t have much time to dwell on the mishap and officially made her comeback less than a week later — on her home course, no less — and posted the Awesome Blossoms’ top time of 25 minutes, 36 seconds (sixth overall).
"This last meet was actually my first official competition (since 2018)," Bruns said. "It felt really good to get back out there with my teammates."
As a runner, Bruns admits she’s still far from where she was in 2018 and 2016 when she qualified for the all-conference team as a seventh grader and freshman, respectively, and said she might never get back to that level for a variety of reasons.
First and foremost, she’s grown several inches in the last couple years and has been given far less opportunity to train for distance running during her increasingly busy off-seasons that includes a full AAU basketball slate and regular volleyball training. Not only that, but the abbreviated 2020 campaign simply isn’t long enough for her to gradually ascend back into peak.
Still, Bruns is ecstatic just to have been given a unique opportunity to embrace her passion for running after accepting that she had probably competed her final race when she stepped away from the sport after the 2018 season.
“I missed cross country,” she said. “I missed the team aspect of it. Everyone is so close. Everyone gets along and cheers for each other. It’s really fun. Honestly, I thought (competitive running) was probably in the past, but it’s worth it for sure.”