BLOOMING PRAIRIE—The Blooming Prairie volleyball team played its first home match of the season on Tuesday night and came up short against Faribault Bethlehem Academy, 3-0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-19), in Gopher Conference action.
Micalyn Trihus accounted for eight of the Blossoms’ 11 kills and added eight digs. Teammate Maren Forystek paced the pack row with 18 digs while Maggie Bruns chipped in five digs, six assists and one kill.
The Blossoms (1-2) will look to rebound when they host Maple River (1-3) on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m.