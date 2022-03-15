Owatonna senior defenseman Sam Knoll (6) skates in to celebrate a Caleb Vereide goal against Rochester John Marshall. Knoll was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Big 9 Conference released its selections for the 2021-22 boys hockey All-Conference team and the honorable mentions. Senior forward Casey Pederson, senior forward Tanner Stendel and sophomore forward Owen Beyer were all named as All-Conference selections, while senior defenseman Sam Knoll was named as an honorable mention.
As a sophomore, Beyer emerged as one of the Huskies' top producers during their hot streak at the end of the season and was rewarded with an All-Conference selection. Against Big 9 teams, Beyer posted 10 points and 11 assists for 21 points with his seven-point performance (four goals, three assists) against Winona being a main highlight. He finished the season tied for first in goals (13), first in points (27) and second in assists (14).
Pederson served as one of four captains for the Huskies and finished the season by earning a spot on the All-Conference team. Against Big 9 teams, Pederson posted eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points, which was highlighted by a two-goal, four-assist game against Austin in the regular-season finale 8-0 win over Austin. Pederson finished the season first in assists (17), tied for first in points (27) and fourth in goals (10) in 26 games as the second point-per-game skater.
Stendel returned to Huskies in the 2021-22 as the only skater that was featured on the 2020-21 All-Conference honors list and ended up as one of Owatonna’s top goal scorers. Against Big 9 teams, Stendel posted five goals and eight assists for 13 points while finishing the year tied for first in goals and fourth in assists and points with 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 26 games.
Knoll stands as the only defensemen of the four Huskies honored by the Big 9 and closed out his senior season by being Owatonna’s top point producer on the blue line. Knoll recorded all three goals and six assists for nine points against Big 9 teams.