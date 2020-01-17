Knowing his team was in for a major challenge, Owatonna boys swimming and diving coach Peter Rhodes shook up the lineup on Thursday night in a Big Nine Conference match against Northfield.
The Raiders built an insurmountable lead with three events remaining and sent the meet into exhibition before ultimately capturing a 92-83 victory.
Northfield won seven of the first nine events and grabbed a 92-41 advantage after the 200-yard relay.
“We knew that Northfield was going to be a very fast team,” Rhodes said. “We tried to swim some guys in off-events and mixed things up with some of our divers. For instance, we had our three-upper classmen divers each swim the 500.”
Matthew Larson captured Owatonna’s lone first place finish before the exhibition when he clocked a 1:03 in the 100-yard freestyle. He finished just 0.11 ahead of second place Nathaniel Dahl and 0.12 ahead of third place Trevor Dell.
In the 100 backstroke, Evan Fosness posted the fastest time with a 1:22.46, comfortably ahead of Will Flannery (1:33.39) in third.
In the 500, divers Jacob Fast and Will Ruch each hit the water and finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Fast posted a 7:33.55 and Ruch a 9:23.87.
In the first event of the night, Owatonna’s combination of Evan Fosness, Mason Piepho, Aiden Packard and Reyk Buurman teamed up to finish in second place with a 2:23.73. Nothfield’s won the race with a swift 2:07.37.
Owatonna’s group of Ruch, Henry Hilgendorf, Eli Hunt and Ethan Peterson registered the second-fastest time in the 200 relay with a 2:11.96.
Up next
The Huskies’ scheduled True Team section meet on Saturday has been cancelled, meaning Owatonna will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in its final home competition of the season against Mankato East beginning at 6 p.m.