The Owatonna girls tennis team returned home Tuesday evening in a meet against Mankato West. With their backs against the wall, the Huskies nearly snuck away with the victory but dropped a late match to end their comeback attempt and fall 4-3 to the Scarlets.
“We had a very competitive meet against a really strong team today,” said Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek. “That is the second time they’ve beaten us by the score of 4-3.”
It was a slow start to the day for Owatonna, as the Huskies went down early.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff lost to Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn 6-4, 6-2. The Huskies also lost in the No. 2 doubles match as well, with Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker losing 6-3, 6-4 to Julia Ulman and Ella Betters.
The Huskies split on the first two singles matches, with No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller losing to Payton Douglas 6-2, 6-3. Owatonna bounced back, though, with a win from No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog, who defeated Riley Lowe 6-2, 7-5.
Owatonna found itself in a spot where it was trailing Mankato West 3-1 with only three matches remaining. The Huskies needed wins from their No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog, No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott and No. 3 doubles pairing of Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner.
If winning three straight to win the meet didn’t make things nerve racking at all, the fact that all three remaining matches were forced to go into a third set certainly did.
Owatonna found two of the wins it desperately needed, with McDermott and the doubles pair. McDermott defeated Mckenna Schreiber 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 for one of the wins. Wasieleski and Roesner found a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 win over Renn Corley and Mariana Gioffre.
“We had great performances from our No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott, and our No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog and a great comeback at No. 3 doubles with Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner putting together a great second and third set, which finished almost in complete darkness,” Matejcek said.
The Huskies couldn’t find all three wins, as Herzog fell in three-set No. 1 singles matchup 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Lauryn Douglas.
With the regular season coming to a close for Owatonna, the Huskies finished in fourth place in the Big 9 Conference, finishing behind only Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Mankato West.
With a few days off, the Huskies will gear up for the individual Big 9 tournament on Saturday, with the first round of section play coming Tuesday.