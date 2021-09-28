Olivia Herzog 1 (Owatonna girls tennis).JPG

Owatonna's No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog prepares to serve the ball in her match against Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls tennis team returned home Tuesday evening in a meet against Mankato West. With their backs against the wall, the Huskies nearly snuck away with the victory but dropped a late match to end their comeback attempt and fall 4-3 to the Scarlets.

“We had a very competitive meet against a really strong team today,” said Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek. “That is the second time they’ve beaten us by the score of 4-3.”

It was a slow start to the day for Owatonna, as the Huskies went down early.

The No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff lost to Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn 6-4, 6-2. The Huskies also lost in the No. 2 doubles match as well, with Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker losing 6-3, 6-4 to Julia Ulman and Ella Betters.

The Huskies split on the first two singles matches, with No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller losing to Payton Douglas 6-2, 6-3. Owatonna bounced back, though, with a win from No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog, who defeated Riley Lowe 6-2, 7-5.

Owatonna found itself in a spot where it was trailing Mankato West 3-1 with only three matches remaining. The Huskies needed wins from their No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog, No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott and No. 3 doubles pairing of Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner.

Emma Herzog and Curt Matejcek (Owatonna girls tennis).JPG

Owatonna girls tennis head coach Curt Matejcek meets with No. 4 singles player Emma  Herzog in between sets during her match against Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

If winning three straight to win the meet didn’t make things nerve racking at all, the fact that all three remaining matches were forced to go into a third set certainly did.

Owatonna found two of the wins it desperately needed, with McDermott and the doubles pair. McDermott defeated Mckenna Schreiber 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 for one of the wins. Wasieleski and Roesner found a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 win over Renn Corley and Mariana Gioffre.

“We had great performances from our No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott, and our No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog and a great comeback at No. 3 doubles with Allison Wasieleski and Liz Roesner putting together a great second and third set, which finished almost in complete darkness,” Matejcek said.

The Huskies couldn’t find all three wins, as Herzog fell in three-set No. 1 singles matchup 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Lauryn Douglas.

With the regular season coming to a close for Owatonna, the Huskies finished in fourth place in the Big 9 Conference, finishing behind only Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Mankato West.

With a few days off, the Huskies will gear up for the individual Big 9 tournament on Saturday, with the first round of section play coming Tuesday.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments