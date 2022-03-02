The 2021-22 wrestling season will always be remembered as an historic campaign that provides a monumental opportunity for three area wrestlers: Owatonna senior Rian Grunwald, Owatonna freshman Isabella Townley and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva sophomore Annabelle Petsinger.
With the consistent growth of girls wrestling over the years with the total number of girls wrestling hovering around 150 during the 2020-21 season and spiked to nearly 250 in the 2021-22 season, the MSHSL reached a 44-4 vote in early May of 2021 to officially sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport starting in the current 2021-22 season.
While the vote meant the girls still competed with the boys throughout the regular season, the sanctioning of girls wrestling paved the way for brand new opportunities in the form of the first-ever girls section tournaments and the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament.
“It’s a good step, there’s been a lot with freestyle and greco that’s all girls and it’d be really nice if we could get the numbers (of wrestlers) that other states have out there, so we have more competitive teams when we go to tournaments,” Petsinger said.
The traditional weight classes for high school wrestling includes 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285, but the new implemented weight classes for the girls tournaments feature 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 164, 185 and 235.
All three of Grunwald, Townley and Petsinger jumped at the opportunity with the MSHSL Girls Section 1-4 tournament and qualified for the upcoming state tournament by notching top placements in their respective weight classes.
Grunwald added to a storied Owatonna wrestling program by capturing its first girls section title after she ran through the bracket at 114 pounds.
As one of the top seeded wrestlers, Grunwald received a first-round bye before recording a 1-0 decision over New Prague sophomore Destiney Lofton in the semifinals which put her in the finals against Rosemount eighth grader Kamdyn Saulter.
By a 3-1 decision, Grunwald etched her name in the history books and stood at the top of the 114 podium with the gold medal around her neck.
“For me, I had a couple hard matches, but they turned out in my favor, so all went well,” Grunwald said.
Petsinger went through the gauntlet to get to the finals at 120 pounds, which included recording a pin at one minute, 14 seconds over eventual fourth-place finisher in Sibley East junior Natalie Diaz in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Petsinger matched up against Mounds View junior Mac Donnohue, who had just come off a fall victory of her own. Petsinger notched her second straight fall at 3:46 to advance to the finals.
An early takedown and two-point near fall ultimately doomed her in a 8-4 loss to 120 champion Audrey Rogotzke of Stillwater Area, but with a win over Donnohue, who finished in third place, Petsinger locked up her spot in state.
Townley may not have made the final, but made one of the biggest statements with her state qualifying run at 107 pounds.
“I’m pretty lucky that I have four years and I’m starting right at the start and not when I’m a senior,” Townley said. “It’s pretty cool and I’m pretty excited.”
She matched up against fellow freshman in Faribault’s Alexis Rezac in the quarterfinals and notched a pin at 2:24 to put her into a semifinals match against undefeated Apple Valley freshman Hanah Schuster.
Schuster pinned Townley at 5:37 before going on to win the 107 title, meanwhile Townley was sent into the wrestle backs and started with a match against South Saint Paul senior Duffani Gallegos.
At 3:54, Townley recorded a fall to place her in the third-place match against Rochester John Marshall’s Evangale Chittanavong, which Townley won with her second consecutive win by fall after pinning Chittanavong at 4:22.
With Schuster’s win in the finals over Hastings’ Allison Weinzettel, Townley got a shot at making state with a true second place match between her and Weinzettel. Townley recorded her fourth pin of the day and earned the fall at 5:31 to claim true second and advance to state.
“Grunwald already knew she belonged in the top tier and state title contention, I think Townley proved to herself and us that she’s also right there as well,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson.
Not only is there plenty of overall excitement to see more and more opportunities being given to girls in wrestling, there’s also plenty of excitement in which the opportunities are coming.
The girls state wrestling tournament coincides with the Class A, AA and AAA state wrestling tournament that’s being hosted at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, along with the overall improved accommodations for the girl wrestlers.
While they get to wrestle in a historical event, they’ll be able to do it with their other state qualifying teammates in their corner with Lane Karsten, Cael Robb, Kanin Hable Landen Johnson, Jacob Reinardy and Andrew Nirk be there for Grunwald and Townley and Ralph Roesler, Ben Hagen, Makota Misgen and Nikolas Petsinger all in Annabelle’s corner.
The official commitment to girls wrestling by the MSHSL to vote in heavy favor of implementing girls wrestling and giving them a platform and opportunities on an equal playing field that wasn’t as common in years prior is now opening the door for continual growth of a sport long vying for everything it’s currently earning.
“I think it’s going to give girls like Annabelle possible scholarships for college and a chance to get medals at a state tournament or awards through a coaches association, but even more to build the sport of wrestling,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson.