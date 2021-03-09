Jacob Fast was unaware.
Not only was he unaware of what his future had in store for him, but also that the sport of competitive diving even existed at all. That changed during the seventh grade when a friend convinced him to try out for the swimming team.
"I didn't even know that there was diving at that point until I actually got into the pool," Fast said, water dripping from his brow following a diving session during practice earlier in the week. "[The coaches] asked, 'Hey, anyone want to try diving?' It all went up from there."
Now a senior at Owatonna High School, Fast quickly ascended over the course of six years, growing from a naive novice to the top of his craft. He claimed the Big 9 Conference title in the one-meter dive event last week with a score of 311.0, nearly 30 points better than the second place finisher.
Fast's development over his career can be attributed to a number of things, including his overall size and natural athleticism. But perhaps the most important factors are his attention to detail and technique in combination with his ability to quickly implement adjustments.
"When he puts a dive into the water, his entry is just spot on," Owatonna diving coach Kasey Anderson said. "The last part of the dive, what the judges see is that his technique is so great on how he lines up dives. It just really makes him a good diver...Jacob practices hard every day and even when I tell him the littlest detail he can, in his mind, adjust that and get it together."
The mind of an elite athlete is often a complex domain. It can harbor a maze of algorithms — developed by practice and past experiences — that drive action in the moment as well as self-laid traps that can activate stumbling blocks at the drop of a hat. For some, the mind can be an overwhelming presence, dredging up worries, doubts, and anxiety that is detrimental for one's overall performance. Yet, for others, it's an analytical tool to be embraced and utilized to gain an advantage over an opponent.
For Fast, his mind a complete non-factor.
"Well, most of the time it's probably nothing," Fast said when asked about what runs through his mind in the moments just prior to the execution of a dive. "If you're thinking about [diving] too much, things go wrong...For me it's more, if I don't think too much, things get easier...I go with muscle memory when I'm up there."
Fast's favorite dive to perform — which also happens to be his "money dive" according to Anderson — is his back dive. It's an easy maneuver to execute and one that he has completed numerous times throughout his career. It also serves as a so-called go to dive, according to Anderson, allowing for the senior to reset if, for some reason, he is feeling off.
However, according to Fast, feeling off is not something he has had to deal with much this season.
"When I started the season, it [felt like] I was a totally different person with diving. My very first meet I got at least 30 points better than my [previous best score], which is pretty crazy...[I]t feels like everything this year is more in tune. It never has before. Maybe it's just a practice thing, more repetition thing. Everything it just different. I feel locked in with what I'm doing."
Fast's diving career will end upon the conclusion of his season, barring a surprise scholarship opportunity manifesting itself. Regardless, the Owatonna swimming and diving program is now in a better spot, solely because of his presence.
"I can't say enough good things about Jacob. He's just really come along," Anderson said. "He never leaves the pool deck until the younger athletes have finished. He's always out there to jump in and help and kind of push them to be the divers that they can be. He's a very good role model. He's just a solid kid."
Fast will look to claim the Section 1AA diving title on Wednesday when the Owatonna swimming and diving team travels to the Rochester Recreation Center to participate in the postseason tournament. The competition's 12 events will take place over the course of the day, with the one-meter slated to be the fifth event.