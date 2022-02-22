The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms are still in search of snapping a seven-game losing streak following a 55-45 loss to Schaeffer Academy on Monday.

The Blossoms trailed by four points at the end of the first half being down 20-26. They were ultimately outscored 25-19 in the second half to seal their 10-point loss.

Senior forward Drew Kittelson led Blooming Prairie in scoring with a game-high 28 points. 

Senior guard Colin Jordison added eight points, sophomore forward Zack Hein added six points and freshman guard Brady Kittelson added three points. 

The Blossoms get one last shot to close the regular season out with a victory when they go on the road Friday night against Triton, who edged out an eight-point win over Blooming Prairie earlier in the season.

