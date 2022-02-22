...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Awesome Blossoms fall on the road against Schaeffer Academy
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms are still in search of snapping a seven-game losing streak following a 55-45 loss to Schaeffer Academy on Monday.
The Blossoms trailed by four points at the end of the first half being down 20-26. They were ultimately outscored 25-19 in the second half to seal their 10-point loss.
Senior forward Drew Kittelson led Blooming Prairie in scoring with a game-high 28 points.
Senior guard Colin Jordison added eight points, sophomore forward Zack Hein added six points and freshman guard Brady Kittelson added three points.
The Blossoms get one last shot to close the regular season out with a victory when they go on the road Friday night against Triton, who edged out an eight-point win over Blooming Prairie earlier in the season.