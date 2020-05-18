In this June 8, 2019 file photo, Keenan Young leaps over a hurdle in the final stretch of the 300-meter Class AA state championship event in St. Paul. Young finished second in the race (pictured) and entered 2020 as the overwhelming favorite to capture gold before the spring season was cancelled. He was also a starting defensive back for the football team and two-year letter-winner. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press, file)