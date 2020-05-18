ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Football, track and field
Notable accomplishments/achievements:
Track and field: Class AA state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (junior); Class AA state-qualifier in 110 hurdles (junior); Big Nine All-Conference in 110 and 300 hurdles (junior); Big Nine All-Conference as part of 4x400 relay squad (sophomore, junior); Team Most Improved Award; MVP at Dick Norman Invite at Rochester Mayo; Team captain; broke OHS freshmen and sophomore records in 300 hurdles; broke the Section 1-AA True Team record for the 300 hurdles; placed second at the Hamline Elite Meet in 300 hurdles; MVP at the Lakeville MEGA Meet; qualified for off-season New Balance Nationals indoor and outdoor track and field competition
Football: Starter in defensive backfield (senior); member of 2018 Class 5A state champion team (junior)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I was in track and field for four years and football for two years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: Track and field. I started running when I was five years old because we didn’t have a lot of money and running track in Austin (Minn.) was free.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: Standing on the section podium or state podium because I gave everything I had and I did what I came there to do.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Adnan Abdullahi and Josh Lewis
Most easygoing teammate: Zach Barrett
Most-competitive teammate: Joe Fahn
Notable vocal leader: Nick Steel
Notable leader by example: Fanta Omot
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘You came here to compete, not to dilly dally around.’ — Kevin Stelter
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘He’s not the brightest person you’ll ever meet, but he sure is fast.’ — Douglas Maine
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food? Chicken and Waffles
Favorite movie and TV show? The Simpsons and The Society for TV show and the Fast and Furious series for movies.
Preferred social media platform: Snapchat or Tiktok
Nicknames: Buddy, Buddy Bear, Keeno, Keesh, RED, NLE top shotta, Morgan freedmen
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: College Psychology because it was a challenging class but I’ve learned a lot from taking it.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: Nope.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: Longboarding, listening to music, sleeping, finding good memes to share.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: Run track and field at Meridian Community College in Meridian, Mississippi.Reach sports editor Jon Weisbrod at 444-2375, or follow him on Twitter.com @OPPJonW. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.