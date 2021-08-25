Prior to each season, the team at PrepRedzone.com — a website dedicated to covering high school football across the nation at a granular level — releases All-State teams for each class in every state. This season, the Owatonna Huskies are represented by two athletes in the All-State Class AAAAA First Team for Minnesota: linebacker Grant Achterkirch and running back Connor Grems.
Achterkirch was one of four linebackers selected to the first team alongside Mankato West’s Ryan Haley, Moorhead’s Austin Altepeter and Minneapolis Southwest’s Charlie Boucher. The Owatonna senior lead the Huskies in total tackles last fall with 51 and is ranked as the No. 62 player in the class of 2022 in the state, according to PrepRedzone.
Grems and Love Adebayo of St. Thomas Academy were the two halfbacks named to the first team. Grems has only rushed the ball eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown in his varsity career, however, the junior is expected to play a major role in the Huskies’ offense this fall. He’s currently as Minnesota’s seventh best back in the class of 2023.