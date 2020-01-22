BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Gabe Hagen reached a significant scoring milestone to highlight Blooming Prairie’s 63-58 nonconference victory over J-W-P on Tuesday evening.
Needing 21 points to reach 1,000 for his career, Hagen did one better and led the Awesome Blossoms with 22 points in a game where Bulldogs refused to succumb against an Awesome Blossoms team that entered the night ranked fourth in the state based on the latest QRF pole.
“We all knew exactly what (Gabe) needed (to reach 1,000 points) and that was a bit of a distraction, albeit a good situation,” BPHS coach Nate Piller said. “That might have been part of our issue tonight, but we have had this song-and-dance a few times this year where we build a 10 to 12-point lead only to let the opponent back into striking distance. Some of that is timely shooting by them and some might be a little let-down and carelessness.”
Karson Vigeland scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half as the Blossoms (9-1 overall) built a 36-32 lead at the break. Blooming Prairie out-scored J-W-P (6-8) by just one point in the second half as Hagen got to the line six times and scored 13 points in the final 18 minutes.
Though the victory came against a nonconference and non-sectional opponent, it might actually help the Blossoms since J-W-P is a Class AA program and the QRF awards teams for winning games against opponents from a higher level. As of Wednesday, BP stands atop the unofficial Section 1-A standings and is the only squad in the massive 20-team field ranked within the top five.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Blossoms will play back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday against Lyle/Pacelli and Faribault Bethlehem Academy, respectively.
The Athletics are part of Section 1-AA and are 11-4 overall. The game against the Cardinals (1-13) is a Gopher Conference showdown.
Blooming Prairie 63, J-W-P 58
Blooming Prairie scoring: Isaac Ille 3, Zach Archer 8, Karson Vigeland 12, Parker Vaith 1, Kaden Thomas 6, Zach Weber 6, Gabe Hagen 22, Drew Kittelson 5.