COACHES
Head coach: Josh Williams, 19th year.
Assistant coaches: Brad Schuster, 18th year, Pat Webb, Greg Sullivan, Greg Kruscheke, James Dahlgren, Daniel Dut.
ROSTER
Ahmed Aden, 12
Ty Creger, 12
Evan Dushek, 12
Connor Ginskey, 12
Avery Hartman, 12
Jack Helget, 12
Noah Hodgman, 12
Jany Hoth, 12
Noah Kubicek, 12
Drew Randall, 12
Brayden Williams, 12
Nick Williams, 12
Shariff Abdullahi, 11
Andrew Bong, 11
Blake Burmeister, 11
Mikah Elstad, 11
Damon Erickson, 11
Nils Gantert, 11
Marcus Graham, 11
Trevor Hiatt, 11
Amir Hussein, 11
Carter Johnson, 11
Derek Klecker, 11
Jason Klecker, 11
Trevor Schirmer, 11
Josh Sterling, 11
Jerome Stransky, 11
CJ Theis, 11
Collin Vick, 11
Phong Vo, 11
Ayden Walter, 11
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors Brayden Williams, Ty Creger, Evan Dushek and junior Blake Burmeister are all returning starters from a year ago and potentially all-conference caliber type players.
Williams: 22.3 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, 3.8 assist per game, 2.3 steals per game, shot 43.3 percent from three, shot 49.7 from the field and shot 80 percent on free throws.
Dushek: 11.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.1 blocks per game, shot 33.3 percent from three and 53.3 percent from the field.
Creger: 8.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG and shot 41.5 percent from the field.
Burmeister: 6.2 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, shot 38.9 percent from three and 41.9 percent from the field.
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
A number of guys will be in a position to get significant minutes in our rotation:
Nick Williams (6’2 senior wing)
Connor Ginskey (6’3 senior wing)
Ahmed Aden (6’1 senior wing)
Avery Hartman (6’5 senior forward)
Jack Helget (6’6 senior forward forward)
Collin Vick (6’0 junior guard)
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
The Huskies are coming off a big 2020-21 season where they finished with a 16-4 overall record and went 15-3 in Big 9 Conference play, falling just short of the conference championship that was won by Mankato West. They made a run in the Section 1AAAA boys basketball tournament, where they defeated Lakeville South 94-85 in the section championship game.
They appeared in the Class AAAA state championship tournament, but lost 62-49 in the quarterfinal round to Shakopee.
Brayden Williams, Payton Beyer and Evan Dushek were all named to the 2020-21 Big 9 Boys Basketball All-Conference Team and Ty Creger was an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
I think it is safe to say our expectations are high. We have a core group of very experienced guys returning who hold themselves to a high standard of what we hope to accomplish this season. A lot of kids in this senior and junior class have put in a tremendous amount of time to get where they are now and pursue a Big 9, section and state championship.
Williams, Dushek and Creger return with their all-conference honors and the Huskies have a chance at earning even more conference honors by the season's end.
COMPETITION
Both the conference and section are loaded with upper echelon teams and players.
Big 9: Mankato East, Mankato West, Austin and Rochester Century are all teams that are picked at the top half of the conference and return a ton of experience as well from last year. Each team has all-conference players returning and scholarship level athletes.
Section: Lakeville North and Lakeville South are state title contending caliber teams. Farmington is loaded with great athletes and a D-2 committed player in Kyle Hrncir. Lakeville North has two underclassmen (Nolan Winter a junior...son of former Gopher Trevor Winter and Jack Robison a sophomore) who have both been offered by high major D-1’s...both of them by the Wisconsin Badgers and are nationally ranked in the top 100 in their class. This section will be tough as ever.