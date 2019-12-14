Owatonna's attempt at its first three-game winning streak since the 2017-18 season came up just short in a 64-56 Big Nine Conference loss to Albert Lea on Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.

"Not our best game," Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. "We had spurts of some solid full court D, but did not have great help-side on their two best player."

Sarah Kingland did her part to keep the Huskies in the game by scoring a team-high 16 points, but no other OHS player finished in double-figures. Lexi Mendenhall netted nine points while Holly Buyaert and Ari Shornock added eight apiece.

Owatonna (2-3 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) -- which came into the game against tyhe Tigers having beaten Rochester Century and Mankato East in back-to-back games -- will need to rebound quickly as it will pack three games into a four-day stretch next week. The Huskies host Red Wing on Tuesday before jumping out of conference for a showdown against fellow Section 1-AAAA opponent, Lakeville South, on Thursday at home. On Friday, they travel to Rochester Mayo.

The win moves Albert Lea to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in conference games.

Albert Lea 64, Owatonna 56

Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 16, Sara Anderson 5, Holly Buyaert 8, Lexi Mendenhall 9, Maggie Newhouse 4, Morgan Miller 3, Ari Shornock 8, Avery Ahrens 3.

Reach sports editor Jon Weisbrod at 444-2375, or follow him on Twitter.com @OPPJonW

Load comments