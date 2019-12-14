Owatonna's attempt at its first three-game winning streak since the 2017-18 season came up just short in a 64-56 Big Nine Conference loss to Albert Lea on Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.
"Not our best game," Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. "We had spurts of some solid full court D, but did not have great help-side on their two best player."
Sarah Kingland did her part to keep the Huskies in the game by scoring a team-high 16 points, but no other OHS player finished in double-figures. Lexi Mendenhall netted nine points while Holly Buyaert and Ari Shornock added eight apiece.
Owatonna (2-3 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) -- which came into the game against tyhe Tigers having beaten Rochester Century and Mankato East in back-to-back games -- will need to rebound quickly as it will pack three games into a four-day stretch next week. The Huskies host Red Wing on Tuesday before jumping out of conference for a showdown against fellow Section 1-AAAA opponent, Lakeville South, on Thursday at home. On Friday, they travel to Rochester Mayo.
The win moves Albert Lea to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in conference games.
Albert Lea 64, Owatonna 56
Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 16, Sara Anderson 5, Holly Buyaert 8, Lexi Mendenhall 9, Maggie Newhouse 4, Morgan Miller 3, Ari Shornock 8, Avery Ahrens 3.