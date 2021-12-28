Game: Owatonna (3-0) vs Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-2), 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Concordia University, St. Paul.
Recent results: The Huskies are coming off a 72-56 win against Northfield on Dec. 20. The Falcons fell 74-60 to Minnetonka on Dec. 18 after they had rattled off three straight victories.
Last matchup: Owatonna and Robbinsdale Armstrong have not faced each other in recent history, however the schools met in a historic battle in the 1989 Class AA boys basketball state championship, where the Huskies (then Indians) defeated the Falcons 45-43 in overtime.
1. Rebound, rebound and rebound some more.
On the surface, the Huskies and the Falcons feature an intense battle between their top guards with Owatonna’s Brayden Williams (21.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.3 steals per game) and Armstrong’s Peyton Newbern (18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.0 steals). However, the one area that the Huskies can separate themselves from their opposition is cleaning the glass.
Owatonna’s 6-foot-8-inch forward Evan Dushek has been borderline unstoppable through the Huskies' first three games this season and has yet to be outdone in rebounding the ball. While also averaging 20.0 points per game, Dushek is coming down with an outstanding 15.6 rebounds per game by himself and has been a key contributor to a team average of 41.0 rebounds per game. In all three games this season, the Huskies have dominated the glass on both ends and have yet to be out-rebounded by another team (33-22 against Century, 46-25 against Austin and 44-31 against Northfield).
Newbern stands as Armstrong's leading rebounder with his 6.8 boards per game as a guard, so having Dushek’s presence on the court already sways the rebound battle in the favor of Owatonna.
2. Bring back the defensive intensity
At first glance, Owatonna’s 72-56 win over Northfield looks like the Huskies did a great job at locking down their opposition, but following the win over the Raiders, they knew that it was their worst performance of the three games they played. Electing to play a full-court press for a majority of the game, Northfield was able to find ways to break through and come up with a couple of big baskets.
The saving grace to the defensive situation coming off the Northfield game is that the Huskies chalked it up to some things just not going their way, even with the effort still there. Their stingy defense played a big role in holding Century to 59 points and why Owatonna was able to open up its season opener with a win. Just a few days later, the defensive effort helped it go on the road and pick up its second straight win.
3. Look for some of the unsung heroes.
Heading into the season, Owatonna knew what it’d get out of its four returning starters in Brayden Williams, Evan Dushek, Ty Creger and Blake Burmeister. Williams would be one of its leading scorers, Dushek would dominate the glass, Creger can facilitate the court and Burmeister can knock down shots beyond the arc. However, some of the early-season success can be attributed to some of the other guys taking a big step forward in 2021-22.
Senior Nick Williams entered the vacant starting role after the Huskies lost Payton Beyer and a couple of others were forced to step up after a chunk of their bench was also lost to graduation. They’ve frequently turned to Connor Ginskey, Collin Vick and Avery Hartman to help provide a spark off the bench. The bulk of the Huskies' scoring has been done by their returning starters. What guys like Nick Williams, Ginskey, Vick and Hartman bring to the court won’t necessarily pop off the score sheet, but play an important factor to the outcome.