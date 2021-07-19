The Owatonna Aces dropped to 2-10 overall on Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Rochester Roadrunners, 11-0, however, the story of the game occurred during the middle innings as two loud bangs followed by the sound of squealing vehicle tires were heard from beyond the left field fence at Dartts Park. Fans in the stands as well as players on the field appeared confused as what the noises could have been, with one Owatonna player stating he believed the sounds to be that of engine backfire when asked by a Roadrunners' coach as to what he thought they were. The game continued on without a break in action.
Moments later, Owatonna police arrived at the park in response to an emergency call alleging that a gun had been discharged. The alleged scene on the far east side of the park was secured and two bullet casings were found, though it is unclear at this time if they are related to the alleged shooting as they appeared to be of two different types. The Owatonna police believe that the alleged shooting may have been targeted and are currently still investigating.
After the conclusion of the game, at least Aces one player was aware that the loud sounds heard earlier in the game were of an alleged shooting incident.
Owatonna, who are now 2-8 in Twin Rivers League play with three games remaining on their regular season schedule, returns to action on Friday, July 23 when they will face off against the Waseca Braves (10-7, 7-5 13/60 League). First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Tink Larson Community Field in Waseca. The Braves will then go up against the second-place Wanamingo Jacks (11-8, 7-3 Twin Rivers) in a double-header the following day in Wanamingo. The first game is slated to start at 1 p.m.