CONSISTENTLY CONSISTENT: Lindsay Bangs has captured 4 consecutive top 5 finishes state competition

Lindsay Bangs wasn’t going to fall into the trap. She wasn’t going to regress and drift onto the wayward path that many in her position already had.
She was determined to get better.
“Gymnastics is different,” said Owatonna’s four-time all-state performer. “You can succeed at a young age, but I think when you get older, you start understanding things more and there is often more fear when you start adding harder skills. But my teammates and coaches have helped me through everything and I am mentally strong because of it. Definitely mentally stronger compared to my junior high days.”
Competing in a sport that often sees youngsters peak before they can even legally drive a car, Bangs made a huge splash in her second season on the varsity level at the tender age of 13.
After progressively gaining momentum and admittedly relying almost solely on her God-given athleticism to climb the ladder, the current incoming senior — and 2019-2020 Owatonna High School Female Junior Athlete of the Year — not only qualified for the Class AA individual state meet in the All-Around as an eighth grader, but finished fourth overall competing in a field that included athletes five years her senior.
Talk about making a solid first impression.
“At a young age, you don’t think too much when you’re out there,” Bangs said. “In a way, I think that made it easier for me.”
Whether she was acutely aware of it or not at the time, the success Bangs endured at such a young age set the table for her entire career. She would be expected to equal her phenomenal rookie season and anything less would be considered a disappointment by many.
Like a tense gymnast glowing in the spotlight and delicately balancing on the unforgiving beam, Bangs was either going to fall and deal with the inevitable disappointment, or maintain her poise and stick the metaphorical landing. Through hard work, dedication to her craft, maturation and increased mental toughness, her career has mirrored the latter.
And then some.
Since her first official season as a high-schooler in the winter of 2018-2019, Bangs has made three additional trips to the individual state meet and ended in the top five in the All-Around each time, highlighted by a program-record 38.125 as a sophomore, which was good enough for third place overall. In 2018 and 2020, she finished in fifth at the season-ending event in Minneapolis.
Bangs has also played a huge part in Owatonna’s unprecedented success as a team, leading the Huskies in overall scoring each of the last four years and serving as the centerpiece of the program that racked up back-to-back-to-back third place medals in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In five years at the varsity level, the Huskies have captured five Big Nine Conference championships and failed to qualify for state just once.
According to Bangs, though, she views herself as merely a cog in the machine — a high-achieving byproduct of an enduring culture.
“I remember in seventh grade I had the older girls with me and I wanted to be like them,” Bangs said. “They helped me along and helped shape me into the leader I am today. It’s weird thinking I am going to be a senior next year and leading the team. It’s pretty crazy.”
The Huskies rare culture and winning environment has been present for decades, but elevated to previously unseen heights during Tom Smith’s 10-year run as head coach. Smith stepped down prior to the 2019-2020 campaign and had a major influence in the hiring of his successor, Evan Moe. By all accounts, the transition at the top has been seamless, and though Owatonna failed to qualify for the state competition for the first time in five years this past winter, the Huskies captured the conference championship and continued to exhibit why their string of success doesn’t appear to have an expiration date.
“It helped that Evan worked for Tom and knew the environment,” Bangs said. “Evan took over what Tom was doing and it wasn’t a big culture change for the girls that had been on varsity for a few years. I think it might have been a little more difficult for some of the younger girls, but, overall, the culture didn’t change and it stayed strong.”
THE NEXT STEP
Naturally, Bangs has started to evaluate her options when it comes to a possible career in college athletics. Unlike the vast majority of sports, the NCAA does not sponsor women's gymnastics at the Division II level, limiting the number of competitive options for even the highest-achieving high school athletes such as Bangs.
Basically, you're either the elite of the elite and attract attention from one of just 62 Division I programs or you fall into the second category that encompasses about 99% of all high school gymnasts and your only option at the college level is the non-scholarship D-III route.
"Recruiting in gymnastics is a little weird," Bangs said. "It's different than other sports and it's basically up to me to start the process and reach out to coaches. I have done camps at schools and that's how they know me and my goal is to go D-III somewhere."
Though the lack of a "middle ground" that would come with offering the sport at the Division II level limits access to athletic scholarships for a very specific group of individuals, Division III gymnastics remains fiercely competitive in the same regard. In fact, there are so few institutions that offer the sport that the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has has expanded to feature three colleges from Minnesota, one of which (Winona State) competes at the Division II level in every other officially-sponsored athletic activity.
Though her recruiting is still considered wide open, Bangs said Gustavus Adolphus sits at the top of her list as she enters her final off-season with the Huskies.
"I know the coach well and we have been talking back and forth for a while," Bangs said. "I'd say they're the biggest one right now."
JUNIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Despite all of her athletic achievements over the previous 365 days, which includes a Big Nine Conference championship in the high jump last fall as part of the OHS track and field team, Bangs said she was not only shocked to have been named the Female Junior Athlete of the Year, but was surprised to have even been nominated.
"I didn't know that I had won," Bangs said when asked if she had been tipped off about winning the award prior to the caravan of coaches that showed up at her front door to present her with the award on the morning of Wednesday, May 27. "I was surprised to be a finalist. I thought of others (Grace Wolfe, Sarah Kingland) who were on the list and of what they accomplished, and I guess I didn’t put myself up there with them. It really was like 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I won.'"