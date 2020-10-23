BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie volleyball team snapped a mini-two-match losing streak in decisive fashion with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 27-25) victory over Maple River on Thursday night in Gopher Conference action.
Megan Oswald led the balance Awesome Blossoms’ offense with seven kills while Micalyn Trihus added six and Seirra Larson five. Maggie Bruns orchestrated the offense with 14 assists.
Maren Forystek and Halle Strunk paced the defense and combined for 14 digs.
The Blossoms (2-2) are back in action on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.