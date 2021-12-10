The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers girls basketball continued their red-hot start to the season Thursday night after going on the road and defeating Kenyon-Wanamingo 74-46 to improve to 4-0.
Despite a slow start to the game, the Panthers started returning to form throughout the game en route to their 28-point victory.
“We struggled to hit a basket the first couple of minutes of the game, and we were a tad sluggish on defense," NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. "We improved throughout the night in both. We rebounded the ball, and got second and third chance shot opportunities. You can tell we have had a lot of girls play varsity ball. When the shots weren’t falling, they didn’t panic and kept working hard until they started to go our way."
Senior guard Sophie Stork added to her impressive resume with her third consecutive double-double.
She recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds against the Knights, which followed up her 23-point, 10-rebound stat line against Blooming Prairie and her 21 points and 17 rebounds against United South Central.
On top of her 15 points and 13 rebounds, Stork recorded an additional steal and two assists.
Junior guards Sidney Schultz and Erin Jacobson also played big roles in the win.
Schultz led the team in scoring with 24 points, along with her four rebounds and two assists. Jacobson finished just shy of a double-double after recording 11 points and seven rebounds, as well as two blocks.
NRHEG also saw production from Madison Murray (six points, four rebounds, two blocks), Preslie Nielsen (six points, two rebounds), Faith Nielsen (four points, four rebounds, three steals, one block), Hallie Schultz (four points, five rebounds), Sarah George (four points, three rebound) and Trinity Smith Vulcan (one rebound).
The Panthers return to action Tuesday night when they host Le Sueur-Henderson.