Only one game removed from playing the defending Class AA state champions in a 72-52 loss to the Waseca Bluejays, the Medford Tigers found themselves up against the defending Class A state champion Hayfield Vikings in a 91-55 loss Monday night.
To start the game, Medford was neck-and-neck with the Vikings.
Both teams traded baskets within the first couple minutes including Hayfield taking a timeout after junior guard Connor Jones connected on a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 8-3 with 14 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half.
“We started off the game really good and we were all really hyped,” junior guard Austin Erickson said. “We kept the hypeness up throughout the game, it’s just that we started slipping away.
“But I think the big thing was we were being a team.”
The teams tied back up at 14-14, which is where Hayfield started to snowball its lead thanks to the pressure it put on Medford.
From start to finish, the Vikings ran a full-court press on Medford and consistently had two players trapping players along the out-of-bounds lines, which resulted in multiple Tiger turnovers throughout the game.
Hayfield quickly went up 21-14 and applied pressure on the Tigers, not only with inbounding the ball and moving it around, but also to stay in the game and cut the lead.
The seven point cushion proved to be difficult for Medford to bring down with an offense that played well and handled the press that Hayfield threw at them to start, which turned into a struggle to get the ball up court and get it into the basket.
“We just got to play a complete game and hopefully we get there,” Medford head coach Steve Boehning said. “Hoping for full strength and using this to gain experience every game.”
The Vikings led 37-23 in the closing minute of the first half where Jones started to get hot on the floor after drilling a three pointer, then immediately getting the ball back and laying the ball in through contact to end the half 37-28.
Hayfield went on a 17-0 run at the start of the second half before senior guard Tyler Buck closed the scoring drought for Medford with a breakaway layup. By that point, the Tigers trailed 54-30.
Another of the biggest issues for Medford was trying to contain a Hayfield with a zone defense that got picked apart behind Hayfield's ability to move the ball around and their red-hot performance behind the arc.
“Against a good team like Hayfield, the strategy is on an away game or a Monday game, let's just catch them with a zone and hope they miss and it didn’t go that way the second half,” Boehning said. “That’s just the decision we make and the punches we roll with.”
In the second half, Medford allowed eight 3-pointers and allowed 13 total 3-pointers throughout the game, which accounted for 39 of Hayfield’s 91 points.
The Tigers converted six 3-pointers with three in the first half from Jones, two in the second half from Erickson and one in the second half from senior guard Logen Rink-Bermea.
Erickson finished the day as Medford’s leading scorer with 14 points, which included a 12-point second half performance. Jones and senior guard Henry Grayson tied for second on the team in scoring with both recording 11 points each.
“I saw my shot through and through, I kept my follow through high,” Erickson said. “We had a good offense that was passing it out. We were all feeling the vibe, it’s not just an individual sport, it’s a team sport.”
Landon Driscoll scored five points, Buck and Casey Chambers both scored four points and Emmit Culver and Rink-Bermea both scored three points.