COACHES
Head Coach: Debby Gleason, 1st year.
Assistant coaches: Joey Gleason (Sprints/jumps), Ken Ringhofer (Pole Vault), Amy Lageson (Throws), Tashenna Cooke (Distance), Doug Maine (Hurdles).
ROSTER
Avery Ahrens, 12
Jaci Burtis, 12
Jenni Burtis, 12
Kya Dixon, 12
Hillary Haarstad, 12
Grace Jacobs, 12
Maddie Koslosky, 12
Janessa Moore, 12
Laura Stevensen, 12
Taylor Schlauderaff, 12
Annika Wiese, 12
Ava Wolfe, 12
Lauren Waypa, 11
Kaitlyn Wasieleski, 11
Natalie Vesterby, 11
Macy Stanton, 11
Amelia Shives, 11
Karrin Sackett, 11
Avery Routh, 11
Brooke Miles, 11
Skylar Krenzelok, 11
Ernestina Jandiriz, 11
Emily Jacobs, 11
Lily Highfield, 11
Kiara Gentz, 11
Mckenna Dufrene, 11
Mariona Checa, 11
Laura Bazzi, 11
Isabella Barrie, 11
Lauren Bangs, 11
Kathryn Sande, 10
Anah Packard, 10
Raeghen Murry, 10
Ariah Mowers, 10
Laken Meier, 10
Ferrari Mason, 10
Kiley Knudson, 10
Miah Jones, 10
Nora Johnson, 10
Sami Hartman, 10
Jena Hanson, 10
Emma Green, 10
Amyrie Gant, 10
Anna Cox, 10
Nyalual Chan, 10
Nyethong Chan, 10
Joslyne Caudillo, 10
Carsyn Brady, 10
Molly Achterkirch, 10
Ella Zylstra, 9
Mercedes Zavala, 9
Kelli Waypa, 9
Bridgit Volsen, 9
Katie Trenda, 9
Isabelle Townley, 9
Afton Torabpour, 9
Peyton Sommers, 9
Isabella Schultz, 9
Kennedy Schammel, 9
Miranda Santibanez, 9
Maryn Pool, 9
Kenzie Montemayor, 9
Ella Mollenhauer, 9
Lexi Klecker, 9
Jenny Jones, 9
Lanaya Jones, 9
Jozie Johnson, 9
Aileen Jock, 9
Corrina Jensen, 9
Laila Jacobson, 9
Kallie Ingvaldson, 9
Audrey Hudock, 9
Julia Gleason, 9
Sofia Escobedo, 9
Carley Dewitz, 9
Amanda Clubb, 9
Emily Clark, 9
Giana Buttera, 9
Maya Badger, 9
Addison Ahrens, 9
KEY ATHLETES
Kya Dixon is returning Big 9 Champion in the shot put. She has been working very hard since last year and has set herself up for a great senior season.
Returning sprinters: Ava Wolfe, Janessa Moore, Lauren Waypa and Laken Meier are all looking to make a big impact in the 100m, 200m and long jump events.
Hillary Haarstad, Annika Wiese and Taylor Schlauderaff are going to be strong contributors in the 200m/400m area. Looking for Hillary and Taylor to also make an impact on the triple jump and Annika is a very seasoned long jumper.
We have some strong returning hurdlers in Maddie Koslosky who finished 4th at the Big 9 last year in the 300m hurdles and Mckenna DuFrene placed 7th at the Big 9 last year in the 100m hurdles.
A couple of our top returning high jumpers are Lauren Bangs and Brooke Miles who both cleared 4’10” last season.
Carsyn Brady and Anna Cox both qualified for the state cross country meet this fall and will be a vital part of the team on the track this spring.
Karrin Sackett is our top pole vaulter and a great leader for a lot of new vaulters that are learning this event.
Our distance group has great senior leadership in Laura Stevensen, Jaci Burtis, Jeni Burtis, and Grace Jacobs.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Jozie Johnson and Addison Ahrens are a couple freshmen really off to a fast start in practices and it will be fun to see how they progress this season.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Fifth place finish in the Big 9 led by a first place finish by Kya Dixon in the shot put. Lindsay Bangs finished second in the high jump. The 4x100 relay team of Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa and Ava Wolfe and the 4x400 relay team of Annika Wiese, Maddie Koslosky, Sarah Kingland and Carsyn Brady earned third place finishes.
Tenth place finish in Section 1AA led by sixth place finishes from Carsyn Brady (1,600-meter) and Kya Dixon (shot put). Fifth place finishes in the 4x100 with Moore, Meier, Waypa and Wolfe and in the 4x200 relay with Moore, Amelia Baldwin, Waypa and Wolfe.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will be competing in a new 1AAA section this year. We are hoping to get a number of state meet qualifiers from Owatonna in both individual events and relays.
COMPETITION
Rochester Century, Mankato East, Winona and Northfield return as the top team finishers in the Big 9 Conference. Rosemount, Farmington and Lakeville South return as the top three finishing teams in Section 1AA.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
80 - Total girls on the roster
12 - Seniors
18 - Juniors
19 - Sophomores
31 - Freshmen