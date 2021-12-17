After a 10-day hiatus, the Owatonna girls hockey team returned to its home ice Thursday night in a 5-1 win over Albert Lea behind a career day from junior forward Ezra Oien.
Heading into the game, Oien already led the Huskies in points with three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in seven games. By the end of the game, Oien tallied another four points behind a hat trick and one assist performance.
Her first goal came on the power play with about five and a half minutes left in the first period when junior defenseman Abby Vetsch dumped the puck over to Oien at the point and she was able to skate in and take a shot that found the back of the net. Vetsch and Olivia Herzog were credited with assists on the goal.
Her second goal came with under four and a half minutes left in the second period after Albert Lea dumped the puck out of its defensive zone. Oien received a pass, blew past a defender and fired a wrister that beat the goaltender glove side. Madelyn Simon was credited with the assist.
Down 4-1 in the third period, the Tigers pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, but it ended with Oien finding the empty net to seal her hat trick.
The Huskies also saw sophomore forward Izzy Radel record her first goal of the season off a 2-on-1 rush with Herzog in the second period, who carried the puck into the zone and flipped it over for Radel to tap into the net.
Fellow sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch recorded her third goal of the season and opened up the game’s scoring with her goal three and a half minutes into the game, which Oien assisted on.
Oien led the team in points with four (three goals, one assist) and was followed by Herzog with two points (two assists), and one point from Radel (goal), Achterkirch (goal), Simon (assist), Bogen (assist) and Vetsch (assist).
In between the pipes, senior goaltender Ava Wolfe posted a .933 save percentage behind her 14 saves on 15 shots faced in her 51 minutes in net.
Owatonna now improves to 7-1 on the season and looks to move to 8-1 Saturday afternoon when it goes on the road to face Blake.