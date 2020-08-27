Head coach: Dave Bon (eighth season)
Last season: First in Gopher Conference (boys); DNP (girls)
Returning letter winners: 12 (seven boys, five girls)
Key contributors lost: Emily Cloutier
2019 recap: The boys program in continued to display stability and depth and repeated as Gopher Conference champions. Tyler Stursa advanced the furthest at the section meet and earned all-conference recognition. The girls were unable to field enough participants to qualify as a team, but numbers continued to look promising.
Season outlook: With each of last year’s letter winners returning for 2020, the boys appear poised to make another run at the conference championship. Aside from Tyler Stursa, the Tigers retain all-league performers Garrett Fitzgerald, Cohen Stursa and Casey Chambers. The girls roll back all but one varsity performer, and according to head coach Dave Bon, added at least two new athletes to the program.
Returning talent
BOYS
Tyler Stursa: Has been the team’s top performer for several seasons and will look to add a third first-team all-conference nod in his final year with the Tigers.
Garrett Fitzgerald: As one of the the team’s two seniors, Fitzgerald will provide leadership and consistency near the top of the lineup. Last year, he earned first-team all-conference recognition.
Cohen Stursa, Casey Chambers, Austin Erickson: According to coach Bon, each one “seemed to step up in important meets last season” and will be key to the Medford’s chances at a conference three-peat.
Brock Merritt, Cohen O’Connor: Will offer depth to the varsity rotation. Both earned letters in 2019.
GIRLS
Alivia Kappes, Eighth grade: Had a solid performance at the section meet as a seventh grader in 2019 and is the preseason favorite to grasp the top position in the rotation.
Isabel Miller: According to Bon, “has been putting in the miles this summer” and is a candidate to take a major leap forward in her development.
“Our girls’ team is looking to improve this season,” Bon added. “We did not have a complete team for several meets, so I am hoping to get at least five girls on the line at every meet.”
Newcomers
Catrina Herr, Anna Herr: “I have not seen them run yet, but I am always optimistic when we get new runners,” Bon said.
From the coach
“This season has some many unknowns and changes. I want everyone to stay healthy. If we finish the season, as a team, it will be a success.”
By the numbers
11—Total individuals in the program as a whole.