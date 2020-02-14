The Owatonna gymnastics narrowly missed out on a fifth consecutive Section 1AA title Friday night, when it finished in second place with 146.875 points behind first-place Northfield's total of 147.250.
The Raiders were the last team to dethrone the Huskies back in 2015.
Owatonna junior Lindsay Bangs still claimed her second straight all-around title with a score of 37.850 to edge Rosemount's Avery Doman (37.375) and Northfield's Adison Dack (37.400). In addition to Bangs' participation in all four events at the state finals Feb. 22 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, she'll be joined by Lucy Macius, who qualified for state on the vault and balance beam, and Halle Theis, who snagged an individual qualifying spot on the beam.
This story will be updated Saturday with additional information.