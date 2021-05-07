Since returning to the field after a two-week quarantine, the Blooming Prairie baseball team has shifted its focus to the mental side of baseball. How do they react when at-bats don’t go their way? How do they respond when their opponent takes back the lead? The Blossoms demonstrated on Thursday some of their newfound mental fortitude with a 12-6 win against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
On the strength of an eight-run inning, the Blosssoms (2-5, 1-3 Gopher Conference) won its second game of the season. Both wins have come this week.
Head coach Matt Kittelson was extremely pleased with the wins Tuesday and Thursday, but said it was the response by the players in key moments of Thursday’s win over WEM (2-6, 2-6 Gopher) that stood out.
“We've been preaching the mental side of the game,” Kittelson said. “First four or five games we were getting down ourselves about errors, strikeouts, complaining about the ump, complaining about certain calls, just getting our heads out of the game. Today we stayed in it.”
The Blossoms got on the board first, which hasn’t happened much this season. The Blossoms then traded leads before the Buccaneers tied the game 4-4 on an RBI-single by Colton Henry in the fifth.
Still tied going into the bottom of the sixth, the Blossoms broke through for eight runs. Twelve came to the plate in the inning.
“A lot of lineup has struggled early on in the year,” Kittelson said.“Couple guys started out fairly hot. Then they really struggled the last three our four games.
“Offensively that was out best game by far.”
Eight of the starting nine for the Blossoms had at least one hit. Seven of the 12 runs scored came with two outs.
After the Blossoms jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, the Bucs slapped three hits and worked two walks in the second to help push across three runs.
Usually where things have not gone well, the Blossoms didn’t compound on their mistakes. Luke Larlowski got the next batter to fly out after a two-out error in the in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, leadoff man Alex Miller lined a go-ahead two-run home run to right to put the Blossoms up 4-3.
The Blossoms could have gotten down on themselves when balls weren’t falling for hits in the fifth or when the Bucs tied the game in the top half of the inning. Instead, Kittelson saw a focused group come to the plate in the sixth.
Kittelson pointed out the refocusing of Jacob Naatz after he struck out to end the sixth and had to get back on the mound and finish the game. The Bucs began the seventh with a hit batter, walk and RBI single. Naatz came back to get outs in the next four batters, which included a sliding stop at third toward the foul line- and pop-up throw to barely get the final out.
“Our first few games, we'd give up a run or two or a hit or two. Everything would just snowball from there.” Kittelson said. “We'd have an error in the field and pretty soon we'd have two or three more. To go from Monday, where I think we had eight errors, to today where we made a lot of great plays. It's amazing in the shift in attitude and how that's translates into performance.”
Colton Henry, the Bucs starter, pitched effectively until the sixth. He struck out three and walked four but showed a knack for bounce back innings. Allowing two runs in the first, Henry came back to induce a double play to end the second. He worked a clean fifth after allowing the two-run home run in the fourth. At the plate, he drove in the tying run in the fifth and reach base twice. Dylan Ahlman and Kolin Reints each drove in a run as well.