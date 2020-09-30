And just like that, another successful home season is on the books for the Owatonna girls tennis team.
Gobbling up half of its total victories on their home courts in the season’s first eight days and quickly elevating into the upper-echelon of the Big Nine Conference standings thanks to a quick start, the Huskies hosted Red Wing on Tuesday evening and cruised to a 7-0 victory that had one of the shortest runtimes of the entire season.
The win featured eight sets decided by 6-0 or 6-1 margin and raised Owatonna’s record to 4-1 at home and 6-2 overall. The Huskies will cap the regular season on Thursday at conference-leading Rochester Mayo (10-0) before embarking on the section tournament scheduled to begin on Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 14.
On Tuesday, the Huskies out-scored the Wingers (2-6) a combined 48-6 at singles, bookended by a pair of 6-1, 6-0 victories by Olivia Herzog and Olivia McDermott at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively.
Megan Johnson surrendered just two games at No. 2 singles and took down Hannah Kosek, 6-1, 6-1 while teammate Alex Huemoeller defeated Allie Roe 6-2, 6-0,
At doubles, OHS won each match in straight sets and didn’t allow Red Wing to come any closer than 6-4 in any of the six combined sets.
The second and third combinations of Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker and Alivia Schuster/Emma Herzog both won by identical 6-2, 6-2 scores.
Owatonna 7, Red Wing 0
SINGLES
No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Chloe Struss 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Hannah Kosek 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Allie Roe 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Emma Roe 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Cora Barrett (O) def. Ani Blankenship/Anja Roth 6-0, 6-4; No. 2 Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker (O) def. Nora Meyer/Allie Meyer 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Alivia Schuster/Emma Herzog (O) def. Ella Johnson/Ava Johnson