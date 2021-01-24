A pair of 3-pointers by Owatonna’s Lexi Mendenhall narrowed Rochester John Marshall’s lead to three points with 11 minutes left in the first half. It was as close as the Huskies would get Saturday in Owatonna, where the Rockets ran away with a 67-52 victory.
Owatonna (1-2) came out hellbent on harassing Indiana University-commit Lilly Meister. Every touch Meister received, there were three Husky defenders present. It kept her in the single digits, but once Meister began dishing the ball to open shooters behind the arc, the Rocket offense ended the half on a 26-13 run.
Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said the plan called for Audrey Simon and Lexi Mendenhall to double Meister in the post with a third defender coming in for support. Whatever it took to not let Meister get an easy layup or create space to get to the rim.
“She's definitely a talent and hard to contain,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “Audrey Simon did a great job, and Lexie Mendenhall, trying to be physical. Our help side was there sometimes but wasn't always there. It's hard to contain that.”
In the second half, the Rockets had the Huskies defense frozen on several cut plays. Stacie Mullenbach and Meister finished off a couple that helped them begin the half with 11 unanswered points.
When the look inside wasn’t there, Rochester John Marshall kicked out to Taylor Anderson and Ava Haglund, among others, for open shots at the perimeter. The Rockets finished with nine 3-pointers, and Anderson and Haglund combined for five of them.
“We were willing to take our chances on that,” Hugstad-Vaa said about the outside shooting of John Marshall. “It seemed like all their role players were getting shots.”
Meister still finished with a game-high 27 points, while junior Katie Hurt, who's committed to play at Division I Lehigh, added 16 points.
While the Owatonna offense showed patience and purpose in the first half, it seemed flustered in the second half after the Rockets began the half on an 18-2 run.
Too many times, it seemed the Huskies were rushing to get a shot of any kind instead of the one the ones they were getting in the first half, partly due to Rochester John Marshall's zone defense.
Meister was camped out in the paint and any time there was a thought of driving to the basket, Meister closed it.
Hugstad-Vaa said the team needs to get back to what works; move up the court fast and look to attack the basket.
“Normally we have two other girls that can provide supporting roles. Free throws, layups, jumpers,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “We didn't shoot well until the second half when we started to get in a flow. That hurts. When you get open looks and you’re not knocking them down, that creates a gap.”
Junior Husky Holly Buytaert provided some outside scoring help, making three 3-pointers, while Mendenhall did most of her damage from long range as well.
Owatonna next faces Rochester Mayo on the road Tuesday night.