FARIBAULT — Rising to the occasion at one of the toughest meets of the season, the Owatonna gymnastics team put it all together on Saturday and won the Faribault Invite with a 142-even.
East Ridge came in a close second with a 141.65, followed by Rosemount (141.55) in third and Cambridge-Isanti in fourth (140.9).
On total, six teams finished above 140 and nine above 137.
Lindsay Bangs spearheaded the Huskies with a fourth place finish in the all-around, posting a strong 36.6, which was less than a full point behind champion Grace Treanor of Wayzata.
Bangs registered a 9.3 in the balance beam — good enough for first place — and also scored above 9.0 vault and floor. In total, she recorded three top 10 finishes in the four exercises.
Lucy Macius ended 10th in the all-around with a 35.8, posting her best individual finish on the vault in sixth place with a 9.25. She ended ninth on the beam with an 8.8 and 11th on the vars with a 8.75.
Kaitlyn Cobban participated in three and posted a personal-best 9.25 on the floor, while posting an 8.55 on both the bars and beam.
Marissa Gronli led the Huskies with a 9.45 on the vault.
Faribault Invite
Team scores: Owatonna 142, East Ridge 141.65, Rosemount 141.55, Cambridge-Isanti 140.95, Anoka 140.8, Northfield 140.15, Wayzata 139.6, Eden Prairie 137.9, St. Michael-Albertville 137.2, Farmington 134.05, Austin 130.25, Winona 130.05, Minnetonka 127.85, Rochester Century 127.75, Faribault 122, Rochester Mayo 77.25