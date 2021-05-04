The Owatonna Huskies boys lacrosse team bounced back in triumphant fashion from their first loss of the season at the hands of Bloomington Kennedy over the weekend by soundly defeating the Rochester Mayo Spartans Monday evening in Owatonna. The Huskies now stand at 5-1 overall and a league-leading 4-0 in Big 9 Conference play.
Owatonna's offense was once again led by their three-headed scoring beast of Zack Kirsch, Preston Meier and Caleb Belting, all of whom registered hat tricks and combined to score 17 of the team's 30 points. However, a season-high eight Huskies ultimately contributed goals, a feat, according to coach Scott Seykora, that was no mere coincidence.
"The biggest thing we talked about coming off our loss against [Bloomington Kennedy] was just sharing the ball a little bit more. People watch us, people know who our big shooters are and we have to have some of those other guys step up and take shots," Seykora said. "Today I said, 'Take your advantage and take your opportunities and let's get some goals for some different people.'"
Defenseman Mark Spurgeon was one such player who took advantage of a golden opportunity that presented itself. Spurgeon drew a fair amount of incredulous, yet joyous "whoops" from the crowd after converting a goal from beyond mid-field upon realizing that the Mayo goalie was MIA.
"He's a freshman...He's really come around for us. He's impressed us and he's playing well," Seykora said of Spurgeon after the game. "He just kind of rifled the ball down and the goalie was out...He saw the open net and just rifled it down there."
The Huskies grabbed an early 1-0 lead following a goal off the stick from Dom Valento approximately 30 seconds into the game. Mayo immediately responded, knotting the game up at one apiece not even 10 game seconds later of the ensuing mid-field face off. However, a second Owatonna goal in quick succession gave them a 2-1 lead that they would ultimately not relinquish for the remainder of the game.
Seykora was proud of his team's quick response after allowing such an early and easy goal.
"It's a big resiliency thing and it's a big pride thing. We don't like being scored on and if people do, we hope to return the favor as quick as we can. That's kind of what we pride ourselves on," Seykora said.
Owatonna returns to action on Thursday in a rematch with Northfield. The Huskies took the first game, 10-9, and the two teams have combined for a 7-1 record in conference play. The remainder of the teams in the Big 9 are 2-8. The opening face off is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna.