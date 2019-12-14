CHANHASSEN — In a game that featured early fireworks and clean — albeit less productive — action down the stretch, the Owatonna boys hockey team stretched its winning streak to four games with a 4-1 nonconference victory over Chanhassen on Saturday afternoon.
After the Huskies’ Zach Kubicek and the Storm’s Jack Hudnut traded goals in the game’s opening 4 minutes, 19 seconds, OHS senior captain Collin Pederson rang the bell at the 11:57 and buried what turned out to be the game-deciding goal on assists from Dom Valento and Taylor Bogen.
Pederson, though, was just getting started.
Padding Owatonna’s lead with a goal less than four minutes after his game-winner, Pederson polished off the hat trick and solidified the final score at the 4:15-mark of the second period.
Valento had his fingerprints all over the game as he assisted on three of the Huskies’ four goals.
The teams combined for just two infractions and 46 shots-on-goal. Owatonna net-minder, Zach Weise stopped 17 of 18 shots he saw and has now allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three starts. The senior has stopped 70 of 77 shots this season for a .909 save-percentage.
The victory moves the Huskies to 4-1-0 overall with its only loss coming to Apple Valley to open the season on Nov. 30. Since then, they have out-scored their four opponents by a combined score of 22-4.
Owatonna plays again on Tuesday at Northfield in the second outing of a three-game stretch of road games. On Thursday, the Huskies will play at Tartan for a nonconference game before heading to Duluth for a tournament starting Dec. 26. They will not be at the Four Seasons Centre again until Jan. 9 against Rochester Century.
Owatonna 4, Chanhassen 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Zach Kubicek, 0:29
C—Jack Hudnut (Braedan Sanders), 4:19
O—Collin Pederson (Dom Valento, Taylor Bogen), 11:57
O—Pederson (Valento), 15:28
SECOND PERIOD
O—Pederson (Valeno), 4:15
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (17 saves)