Heading into a chilly, sub 50 degree Friday night under the lights in New Prague, Owatonna knew one of the keys to beating the New Prague Trojans — who matched up very evenly with the Huskies — was to make sure they won the turnover battle with how close the game could be.
From start to finish, things did not go the Huskies way in the turnover margin, allowing the Trojans to capitalize on five interceptions, two botched punts and two fumbles en route to their 27-0 shutout victory over the Huskies.
Attempting to establish its run game early, Owatonna went to senior tailback Dylan Maas on two consecutive run plays to open the game. However, on the second rush attempt, New Prague pried the ball out of his arms and recovered it for the first turnover of the night.
“We just have a lot of work to do,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “That score, we’re very lucky to be at that score. We got a lot of work to do.”
Despite the Huskies responding by forcing a fumble, which was recovered by senior linebacker Grant Achterkirch, and holding the Trojans scoreless after a turnover, they wouldn’t be that lucky with future turnovers.
The biggest catalyst for Owatonna’s unsuccessful battle in the turnover margins was its struggling passing offense, which accounted for the five interceptions, some of which killed any momentum the Huskies managed to find over the course of the game.
Sophomore Jacob Ginskey threw four interceptions, two in the second quarter and two in the fourth quarter, as well as one fumble.
Especially being a young player thrusted surprisingly into a starting varsity spot, five turnovers in one game can take a toll on confidence.
“We’re going to have to work with him to help him regain his confidence,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “I think he left the field a little bit shaken tonight. New Prague did a good job of dropping into their zones. They disguised some things, they had guys undercutting routes and that made Jacob’s life very difficult tonight throwing the ball.”
Ginskey’s second interception of the night that came at the very end of the second quarter was a big momentum killer and the Huskies felt the repercussions of it throughout the remainder of the game.
On its first big drive of the game, Owatonna worked the ball down inside the red zone and was knocking on the door of cutting New Prague's lead down to 14-7. After a holding call, the Huskies were faced with a second and long with less than a minute left.
Ginskey dropped back and targeted one of his offensive safety blankets in senior receiver Nick Williams near the end zone. One of New Prague's defensive backs cut in front of Nick Williams and brought down the interception with 36 seconds left in the half, allowing New Prague to run out the rest of the clock to go into halftime with a 14-0 lead.
“We did some things tonight that just weren’t very good,” Jeff Williams said. “If you’re relying on luck, you’re not going to be in this business very long. You got to kind of create your own luck and we just didn’t execute.”
In the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Porter Kuchenbecker came in for Ginskey, but faced similar results. On the second play of Kuchenbecker's drive, he threw up a pass that was picked off by the Trojans for their fifth of the night, ultimately icing the game away for New Prague.
Outside of the interceptions and fumbles, special teams also experienced their own miscues that led to a 10-point swing.
On Owatonna’s first punt of the game, a low snap got past Eli Knutson, forcing the senior punter to jump on the ball at the Huskies 1-yard line. New Prague proceeded to punch the ball in from the for the game's first score.
Late in the third quarter, Knutson went to punt again, but a few Trojans were able to break through and one got a hand on the punt, setting up New Prague in favorable territory that ultimately resulted in a field goal.
The Huskies now drop to 4-3 on the season and in the Big Southeast Red Subdistrict, while New Prague took over third in the subdistrict with its record improving to 5-2.
Owatonna will have a short turnaround, as the Huskies will be back in action Wednesday when they host Class 4A No. 8 Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) to close out their regular season.