BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie football team wrapped up its second consecutive undefeated regular season with a 44-0 shutout over Medford on Wednesday night in Mid Southeast District action.
The victory moves the Awesome Blossoms to 8-0 overall and 5-0 against White Division opponents. Blooming Prairie will enter the Section 1-A tournament ranked second in the state and having out-scored their opponents, 48-5, along the way.
Playing in an asymmetrical, 7-team bracket, the Blossoms were given an opening-round bye as the top seed and will play either No. 4 Randolph or No. 5 Fillmore Central in the section semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 26 at home.
The Tigers, on the other hand, stumble to 3-5 overall after its fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday and will enter the Section 2-AA tournament as the No. 6 seed and play at No. 3 St. Clair/Loyola. Medford defeated the Spartans, 34-6, in Week 1 when it was fully-healthy. Since then, though, the Tigers have lost all-district quarterback, Willie VonRuden, and have scored just two touchdowns in the last four games.
On Wednesday, the Blossoms scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions and never looked back, scoring all 44 of their points in the first half.
Quarterback Kaden Thomas shredded the Medford defense to the tune of 180 yards and three touchdowns on 11 of 14 passing. Eight different Blossoms caught at least one pass, led by Gabe Hagen’s four grabs for 63 yards. Both of Zach Weber’s catches went for touchdowns while Matthew Pryor and Mitchell Fiebiger also found the end zone through the air.
Blooming Prairie rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries, led by Pryor’s 56 yards and one touchdown.
Medford was held to negative-9 rushing yards and 67 yards overall. Sophomore quarterback, Justin Ristau, completed 5 of 13 passes for 45 yards.
Blooming Prairie scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and padded its lead with 23 points in the second, scoring on a safety and a blocked punt to go with a pair of offensive touchdowns.
Hagen paced BP with seven tackles while Jarrett Larson blocked a punt and finished with five stops.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 44, MEDFORD 0
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Matthew Pryor 2 run (Carson Brennecke kick)
BP—Zach Weber 14 pass from Kaden Thomas (Brennecke kick)
BP—Mitchell Fiebiger 38 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BP— Safety, Justin Ristau tackled in end zone
BP—Pryor 13 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
BP—Pryor 8 fumble return (Brennecke kick)
BP—Weber 37 pass from Drew Kittelson (Brennecke kick)