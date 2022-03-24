After a season of moving his name up the collegiate rankings and emerging as one of the top grapplers at 157 pounds, Owatonna wrestling alum and Nebraska sophomore Peyton Robb earned his first ever NCAA All-American status with his fourth-place finish at the 2021-22 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Robb, who entered with a 19-10 record and the No. 10 seed in the tournament, started things off right when he recorded a pin over Markus Hartman of Army West Point at one minute, 51 seconds to advance to the second round.
He matched up against Lehigh’s No. 7 seeded Josh Humphreys, who spoiled Robb’s trip to the quarterfinals after he fell to the higher-seeded Humphreys by an 8-5 decision, which sent him into the consolation bracket.
Starting in the second round of consolations, Robb began a long run that saw him defeat Doug Zapf (Pennsylvania) by a 3-2 decision, followed by beating Brady Berge (Penn State) by an 8-3 decision, followed by a fall at 4:36 over NC State’s No. 4 seeded Ed Scott and a 4-1 decision over Oregon State’s Hunter Willits.
In the consolation semifinals, he meet with No. 3 seeded Jacori Teemer of Arizona State and with a shot at a potential match for bronze, Robb notched a 6-4 decision over Teemer and set himself up for a third place match with No. 1 seed and returning NCAA champion in Iowa State’s David Carr.
Robb and Carr met earlier in the season at the 157 finals of the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota, where Robb nearly recorded the upset, but fell 7-5 in extra time to the No. 1 ranked Carr.
The rematch between the two was set for the NCAA 157 pound third place match, where Robb eventually fell to Carr behind a 7-2 decision to and finished the NCAA Wrestling Championships with a fourth place finish and earning himself the first-time honor of being an NCAA All-American.
On top of finishing fourth place individually, Robb finished as the second highest-placing Cornhusker among all weight classes and helped Nebraska earn a fifth place finish in the team rankings with 59.5 team points.
The Cornhuskers only trailed fourth place Arizona State (66.5), third place Iowa (74.0), second place Michigan (95.0) and team champion Penn State (131.5), while recording their ninth ever top five team placement and their first since the 2009 season.
Robb will have two more seasons wrestling in a Nebraska singlet with the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Listed as a sophomore, Robb will have his junior and senior seasons to hunt for some Big Ten and NCAA gold.