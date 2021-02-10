With a chance to move ahead of Mankato West in the conference standings, Owatonna came 54 seconds away from a victory and an important two points.
With 55 seconds left in regulation, however, Gavin Brunmeier scored the game-tying goal for the Scarlets.
The Huskies boys’ hockey team had a couple chances to win the game in overtime but couldn’t find the back of the net. Neither team scored in OT as the Huskies tied the Scarlets 4-4 Tuesday night at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
If there was ever a game for the Huskies to be frustrated with a tie, it was this one. Casey Johnson and Taylor Bogen put the Huskies up 3-0 after the first period. The Scarlets had their own three-goal period in the second. Then, the Scarlets tied the game on their second shot of the third period.
“The game didn't reward us because we didn't deserve to be rewarded for the simple fact that we allowed them to get back into a game they were completely out of,” Owatonna coach Josh Storm said.
That tie muddied the top of the Big 9 Conference.
Northfield cruised past Austin, which puts the Raiders one point ahead of Huskies for third in the conference. The Scarlets are one point ahead of the Raiders in second place. Mankato East, the only team to beat Owatonna this season, edged Faribault 4-3 in overtime to stay one point ahead of Mankato West in first place.
The Huskies sit three points away from a tie with the Cougars and four from an outright lead.
“We let it slip away,” Storm said of the team’s chances to take control of the conference.
Owatonna still has a game remaining against Mankato East and Northfield, but Tuesday was its only chance against Mankato West.
Fueled by the potential to move ahead of the Scarlets in the standings, Johnson opened the scoring at 6:08 of the first. Bogen followed up with a goal of his own 20 seconds later. Johnson later scored his second of the period at 10:09 of the first.
It wasn’t the cleanest or best played 17 minutes, but the Huskies had a commanding lead nonetheless.
That lead slipped away in the third as the Scarlets got back to within a goal on Brunmeier’s first of the game a minute into the second period and Gage Schmidt’s power-play goal at a minute later. Wyant Fowlds tied the game 3-3 with a goal 6 seconds into the Scarlets second power play of the night.
The Scarlets spent little time on the power play, scoring quickly on each chance.
“We didn't sell out and block pucks at the top and make a save when we needed a save,” Storm said.
Aaron Bangs put the Huskies back on top 4-3 1:21 into the third with a hardworking goal in front of the crease.
It was his fourth of goal of the season, all of which have come in the last four games. It's not just the goals that have Storm’s attention, it’s his relentless effort.
“Aaron Bangs is the hardest working player on the ice every day. If there is one player whose game I've really liked from start to finish, it's 19's,” Storm said. “I think now he has the confidence to do it.”
Johnson, along with linemate Zach Kubicek, was also extremely involved in the offensive cycle. The two seemed to regularly win puck battles along the boards or pick up a loose puck in the corner and turn it into a chance in the slot.
The top line of Johnson, Kubicek and Stendel led a Huskies team that wildly outshot the Scarlets 50-19.
To come out with a tie shows how much a bad second period, or well-played third until the final minute hurt the Huskies on the scoreboard.
“We really haven't had a good second period all year,” Storm said. “We came out instead of making strong plays and getting pucks behind their defensemen, we’d make a backhand pass and it kind of started the very first shift. We weren't doing the simple plays.”