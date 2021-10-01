The New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms collided in New Richland on Thursday. NRHEG came out on top, beating Blooming Prairie in four sets.
The Awesome Blossoms opened up the match by taking the first set 24-26 and taking an early 1-0 lead.
The lead wouldn’t last, as NRHEG would rattle off three consecutive set wins —25-20, 25-16 and 15-19 — for a 3-1 victory.
“The rest of the night, we seemed to be moving better,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “We had better control on our passing and were more aggressive at the net. We cut down some of our mental mistakes from the first set.”
NRHEG was led offensively by Sophie Stork, Erin Jacobson and Hallie Schultz. Stork recorded a team-high 16 kills and tied Hallie Schultz, Jacobson and Rhys Martin for most ace serves with all four recording three ace serves. Jacobson recorded 14 kills and Hallie Schultz posted 30 assists and three kills.
Sidney Schultz led the Panthers on defense with 15 digs. Bree Ihrke had three ace blocks.
As a team, NRHEG posted 49 kills, 16 ace serves, 33 assists, 33 digs and seven ace blocks.
Haven Carlson led Blooming Prairie with eight kills and one ace serve. The Awesome Blossoms also saw seven kills from Abby Hefling and nine assists from Macy Lembke and Lexi Steckelberg, as well as two ace serves from Lembke and one ace serve from Steckelberg.
Lembke recorded a team high 14 digs, followed by 12 digs from Madi Lea and 11 digs from Grace Krejci and Josie Hoffman. Carlson led the team in blocks with six blocks.
As a team, Blooming Prairie recorded 25 kills, six ace serves, 19 assists, 57 digs and 11 blocks.
NRHEG will be back in action on Saturday when it takes part in the Tri-City United Tournament. Blooming Prairie returns home against Randolph on Tuesday.