THE EXTRAORDINARY
Colton Schock, QB (2012)
Why he’s on the list: Because he set records and paved the way for generations of OHS quarterbacks to come.
Career overview: Schock was a two-year starter and the quarterback of the 2012 team that finished 12-1 with its only loss coming in the state championship game. He had a great arm and was simply one of those prototypical high-achieving, multi-sport athletes that have become the bloodline Owatonna’s athletic success. When he graduated, Schock owned every meaningful OHS passing record and was the perfect fit for what coach Williams was trying to accomplish when he decided to migrate toward a more diverse and wide-open offensive system. The Totino-Grace squad that beat the Huskies during Schock’s senior year might have been the best team in the entire state, let alone in Class 5A. Basically, if Schock hadn’t been forced to play one of the top teams from an already storied program in his final game — or the Eagles would have simply elected to elevate to Class 6A just one year earlier — he would have been the starting quarterback on a state championship team. Additionally, the Huskies finished No. 9 in the final QRF standings during Schock’s junior season in 2011, which was tops among all current Class 5A programs by seven spots. Keep in mind, Class 6A was not added until the following season, meaning OHS was swimming in the same waters as both Lakeville programs at the sectional level and fighting for the same state trophy against Minnesota’s largest high schools until Schock’s final year.
Notable numbers: When he graduated he set school records for most passes completed in a single game (25); most passes completed in a single season (163); most passes completed in a career (256); most passing yards in a single game (354); most passing yards in a single season (2,181); most passing yards in a career (3,666); most TD passes in a single season (21); most TD passes in a career (37); most consecutive games with a TD pass (8); longest scoring pass (90 yards)
Accolades and accomplishments: All-state honorable mention (2012); two-time all-conference (2011, 2012); two-time all-area (2011, 2012); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2012); team captain (2012)
Next level: Attended UW-Stout but did not play football.
Update: Schock is a commercial underwriter at Federated Insurance.
Quotable: “Nobody has become more resilient than Colton Schock,” Williams said in 2012. “Dealing with our coaching staff, probably me in particular, you have really two choices. You either become resilient or you just can’t survive in our program. We’re tough on our kids, and Colton has matured so much and become a tough kid. I can’t say enough about the career that he’s had so far.”
In a few words: Groundbreaking and trend-setting
Sam Fenske, DB/WR/PR (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because he might be the most versatile player in the entire championship era.
Career overview: As one of the first notable basketball players to jump on the football bandwagon, Fenske embodied the physical traits coach Williams coveted when he first hatched the idea of transforming his offense from a rigorous ground-and-pound operation to a wide-open and fast-paced spread philosophy. Flourishing in the new system, Fenske established a standard of excellence for his position as a vital slot receiver and produced a pair of hugely-productive offensive seasons, but was arguably even a more valuable in the defensive backfield. His quick-twitch athleticism, pure speed and innate football instincts were put to good use as the Huskies’ lock-down cornerback and Fenske — who was also a dynamic punt-returner — always seemed to shine in the biggest moments, exhibited by his remarkable performance in the state championship game in which he intercepted two passes and sealed the victory with a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter against Brainerd in the final MSHSL football game ever played at the Metrodome.
Notable numbers: Fenske led the Huskies with 547 receiving yards and 45 receptions to go with six touchdowns as a senior while serving as a rare two-way starter on a full-time basis.
Accolades and achievements: Two-time all-conference; two-time all-area; Minnesota High School all-star game participant
Next level: Fenske never displayed a great deal of interest in playing college football, but still found himself squarely on the radar of Division III programs from throughout the state. After nearly heading to Concordia-Moorhead as a late-commit in the summer it 2014, Fenske ultimately chose to stay much closer to home for college and never put on pads after the annual Minnesota Football Showcase in December of 2013.
Update: Fenske graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato in 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. He lives in Owatonna with his wife and young son and is the co-owner of Greenhaven Landscaping.
Quotable: “I remember getting congratulated from people in the community that I had never met before,” Fenske said in 2018 when reflecting on the 2013 season. “It was cool to know that they followed our team and knew about us. These people were from all walks of life in our community. I also remember the day we got our rings and were all amazed at how big they were.”
In a few words: Gifted and ultra-athletic
Alec Holcomb, LB/FB (2014, 2015)
Why he’s on the list: Because he possessed a rare blend of size and skill that made him perhaps the most-feared defensive player in the Big Nine Conference during his senior season. From a physical standpoint, only a small handful of players in the entire era could match Holcomb’s blend of size, versatility and athleticism.
Career overview: It might be easy to overlook Holcomb because he wasn’t a starter on a state championship team, but it should also be noted that he was one of just a few select sophomores that was elevated to the varsity level prior to the Huskies’ initial state championship run in 2013. With broad shoulders and a rock-solid 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, Holcomb was a physical specimen that drew interest from several top-notch NCAA Division II programs before he ultimately decided to choose a different sport at the next level. During his awesome two-year career, he flew around the field with a controlled aggression that allowed him to make game-breaking plays at every level. He’s on the short list of Owatonna players that produced a distinctive “thud” every time he collided with an opponent at full speed. Though recruited primarily as a linebacker, Holcomb would have made a fine college tight end as he had a knack for making big plays on the offensive side of the ball as well.
Notable numbers: He missed two games as a senior and still managed to compile 66 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 fumble-recoveries and 2 interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns, amassed 200 yards of total offense and blocked an extra point that forced overtime in a game against Rochester Century that the Huskies eventually won, 40-37. As a junior, he was just as statistically-dominant, leading the team with 81 tackles and 3 interceptions while adding nine touchdowns and 621 yards of total offense in his first year as the team’s cornerstone. He is one of those rare athletes that Williams refers to as “one-and-a-half-way starters” that are considered too valuable to not see the field on both sides of the ball.
Accolades and accomplishments: Two-time all-conference; two-time all-area; team captain
Next level: Holcomb took official visits to a few Division II campuses and seriously considered committing to Winona State University to play football before eventually choosing to pursue a college baseball career.
Update: After spending two seasons at a top-notch junior college program in Iowa, Holcomb signed with Division I North Dakota State University. In the summer of 2019, he played for the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League, an elite college summer baseball destination that has produced some of the top players in the Major Leagues since the mid-1990s. Holcomb, who is a flame-throwing relief pitcher whose fastball has been clocked north of 90 MPH, has one year of eligibility remaining and is close to earning his undergraduate degree in Sports Management.
Quotable: “(Holcomb) really had a good night,” Jeff Williams said after the Huskies’ overtime win over Century in 2015. “He really doesn’t leave the field much. He’s really become the bell cow of our defense and he’s asking for the ball at fullback.”
In a few words: Modest, yet menacing
Zach Wiese, OL (2016, 2017, 2018)
Why he’s on the list: Because he’s one of the few athletes that started for two state championship teams and was the most technically-sound blocker in the championship era. Oh, and head coach Jeff Williams called him “one of the finest linemen to ever play in Owatonna.”
Career overview: Wiese represents the epitome of Owatonna’s “blue collar” mentality up front and was one of just a small handful of underclassman to jump into the regular starting lineup on the offensive line in Williams’ tenure. He was one of the main blockers for the most productive running back to ever play high school football in the state of Minnesota and didn’t miss a start after taking over against Austin in Week 3 of the 2017 season. At roughly 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, he was far from small, but also wasn’t overwhelming from a physical standpoint. Instead, he dominated the line of scrimmage based primarily on traits that cannot be measured or weighed.
Notable numbers: Owatonna amassed 9,323 rushing yards during his three years as a starter and he also owns the single-season school record for pancake blocks.
Accolades and accomplishments: Two-time all-district (2018, 2019); two-time all-area (2018, 2019); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2019); team captain (2019); started more games than any Owatonna offensive lineman in the state championship era.
Next level: He is one of the best goalies to come out of the Big Nine Conference in the last handful of years and will play junior hockey next year in Rochester with the intention of committing to a four-year NCAA program in 2022.
Quotable: “Zach was the heart and soul of our offensive line for the past three seasons,” Williams remarked in 2019. “He is tremendously athletic within his lineman’s body which allows him to face defensive linemen one-on-one and pull onto linebackers in the open field.”
In a few words: Technical and tenacious
THE TRANSCENDENT
Ty Sullivan, WR/DB/KR (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because he was equal parts fast, strong, athletic, savvy and was cruising toward a Division I football career before suffering a serious knee injury in his final high school game.
Career overview: A major pillar and consummate leader of the heralded Class of 2014, Sullivan was quite simply the full package when it came to what he brought to the table as a high school football player. Joining the varsity team as an underclassman, the 6-foot, 195-pound dynamo influenced the game in all three phases. He could blow the cap off a secondary with track-level speed, find paydirt slicing through the teeth of a defense or zip past a wave of opposing jerseys for a long kick return touchdown on any given Friday night. Defensively, he was just as impactful, lurking in the back of Owatonna’s vaunted unit as a physical and aggressive defensive back. One play he might track the opponents’ best receiver stride-for-stride 65 yards down field and the next he might explode through a gap in the offensive line and demolish the ball carrier four yards behind the line of scrimmage. Emerging as a three-sport star and an unquestioned next-level talent by the time he was a sophomore — he was named the Owatonna People’s Press basketball Player of the Year for the 2012-13 season and qualified for the state track and field meet that year — Sullivan once had intentions of playing college basketball, but shifted his focus toward the gridiron when his recruiting took off during the fall of his senior season. He toured a few Division I campuses, and just when it looked like he was going to be offered an official scholarship, a Brainerd player rolled over his knee in the state championship game in November of 2013 and forever altered the trajectory of his career. The ugly incident caused Sullivan’s kneecap to rotate several degrees out of position, which contributed to a litany of torn ligaments (ACL, LCL and PCL). Sullivan endured a battery of surgeries and was quickly forced to reevaluate his college plans. In the months leading up to National Signing Day, the D-I programs that had been recruiting him drifted away and Sullivan ultimately signed with Division II power Minnesota-Duluth.
Notable numbers: As a senior, Sullivan led the Huskies with almost 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while adding a pair of kick return TDs. On the other side of the ball, he added 25 solo tackles, broke up a team-high eight passes, collected 2.5 sacks and finished with one interception. His junior season was just as impressive as he picked off four passes (single-season career-high) and recovered three fumbles while deflecting six balls in the secondary. His 726 career receiving yards was fourth all-time in school history when he graduated while his 593 yards in 2013 remain in the top 10 for a single season. Sullivan still holds the Owatonna career record for passes deflected (25) while his three defensive touchdowns as a sophomore in 2011 remain the single-season program record.
Accolades and accomplishments: Three-time all-conference (2011, 2012, 2013); three-time all-area (2011, 2012, 2013); Big Nine Conference scholar athlete (2013); team captain (2013)
Next level: Sullivan honored his commitment to UMD, but the lingering effects of the knee injury kept him from even being cleared for meaningful contact until late March of 2017, a full three-and-a-half years after the fateful incident inside the Metrodome. Though it would have been understandable had he simply decided to walk away from football, Sullivan refused and remained a steadfast member of the Bulldogs program until the bitter end. In 2017, the team recognized his leadership and unwavering dedication by naming him a team captain.
Update: Sullivan graduated from college in 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering and is currently working at Tundra Innovations as a Process Engineer in White Bear Lake.
Quotable: “I have always had this internal drive with athletics,” Sullivan said in late March of 2017 shortly after he was officially cleared to begin full-contact practice at UMD. “When I was 12, I told myself I want to play a college sports someday and have always been working toward that. Throughout this whole process, I just needed something to push toward.”
In a couple words: Fast, strong, talented, and most of all, resilient
Luke Wanous, LB/FB (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because he will be remembered as one of the smartest athletes to ever play football at Owatonna High School.
Career overview: As a core member of the Huskies’ heralded Class of 2014 that helped bring home the program’s first ever state championship, Wanous was the heart and soul of the best defense in team history. The unit, which also included big names such as Stelter, Sullivan, Fenske and Sorenson, led Class 2A-6A in points-allowed at just 8.3 per game in 2013, and Wanous was the guy calling the shots in the middle. There are few individuals in OHS history that could directly-influence a game as much as Wanous by simply being in the right place at the right time — all the time. Wanous spent his first year at OHS playing for the B-Squad before jumping directly into the varsity starting lineup as a sophomore and spent 2011 as one of the team’s primary ball carriers. As an upperclassman, he blossomed into an all-state caliber linebacker and saw far less action on offense, but was on the field at fullback during every pivotal moment in 2012 and 2013. In fact, the stellar reputation he built on the defensive side of the ball somewhat overshadows the fact that his 1,608 rushing yards ranked 13th all-time in school history when he graduated.
Notable numbers: During his junior season, Wanous led the Huskies with more than 70 tackles to go with 2.5 sacks and six offensive touchdowns (regular season). As a senior in 2013, he often found himself standing on the sideline by the middle of the third quarter with OHS having built an insurmountable lead, but still racked up a career-high 4.5 sacks to go with a team-leading 80 tackles (including playoffs) and a pair of interceptions. He also compiled almost 500 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns. As a sophomore, he was utilized primarily on offense and produced a single-season career high 657 rushing yards.
Accolades and accomplishments: Third-team all-state (2013); two-time all-conference (2012, 2013); all-conference honorable mention (2011); three-time all-area (2011, 2012, 2013); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2013); team captain (2013)
Next level: Standing just over 6-feet tall and weighing in at a rock-solid 205 pounds to go with an elite football IQ, Wanous drew interest from several college programs from throughout the Midwest before narrowing his list to NCAA Division II Winona State University and Augustana University. He eventually chose the latter and played three years for the Vikings.
Update: Wanous graduated from college with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Communications and received an MBA in Health Care Management. He is currently an administrator at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, Iowa.
Quotable: “He’s a three-year starter, so if anyone gets the culture of Owatonna football, it’s Luke Wanous,” Jeff Williams said early in the 2013 season. “Luke has always understood how to go about things. He is a great role model. He gets it, and he makes sure other people get it, too.”
In a couple words: Intelligent, precise and a leader by example
Carter McCauley, K (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because it could be argued that he’s one of the most influential players at his position in program history, let alone in the last eight years.
Career overview: Before he ever inspired an entire generation of kickers and transformed into a trailblazing athlete, McCauley was simply a talented soccer player attempting to refine even the most basic techniques of his new position on the gridiron. He first joined the football program in 2012, and by 2013, he was blasting a game-winning field goal against a state-ranked opponent on the road. By 2015 he was setting records at the NCAA Division II level and was legitimately considering a professional football career. During his distinguished two-year run in high school, the 2014 OHS graduate literally set every kickoff and field goal record in program history. His first seminal strike came in Week 3 of the 2013 season when he drilled game-winning 35-yard field goal against No. 2-ranked Mankato West as time expired in the fourth quarter of Owatonna’s 24-21 win. A couple months later, he connected on four field goals in a state playoff game against Apple Valley and finished with seven 3-pointers in the state tournament alone. Aside from the obvious offensive production, McCauley’s strong leg was also utilized as a weapon on kickoffs as he consistently pinned the opposition deep in its own territory by blasting kickoffs well beyond the end zone and forcing teams to march 80 yards against Owatonna’s intimidating defense. Since his graduation in 2014, there isn’t an OHS kicker that hasn’t been influenced either directly or indirectly by McCauley as he’s left a an indelible mark upon an entire lineage of athletes. Owatonna’s 2019 kicker Sam Henson is just the latest in a long line of accomplished soccer players to find success on the football field and recently committed to kick at Division II Concordia-St. Paul in the same conference (NSIC) that McCauley shattered records while as a member of the Winona State Warriors from 2015 to 2018.
Notable numbers: McCauley holds Owatonna records for most career field goals (13); longest field goal (47 yards); most extra points in a season (57); most extra points in a career (109); consecutive extra points converted (55); most kickoff yards in a season (4,612); best kickoff average (56.9 yards); most kickoff yards in a career (7,906); most touchbacks in a season (54); most touchbacks in a career (69)
Accolades and accomplishments: Second-team all-state (2013); Two-time all-area (2012, 2013); all-conference (2013)
Next level: McCauley was contacted by a few high-level Division I programs and even took an unofficial visit to the University of Oregon before eventually signing with WSU. During his four years with the Warriors, he set the conference record for career field goals with 55 and also holds program records for longest field goal made (59 yards), most field goals made in a season (19), single-season kicking points (104) and single-game kicking points (17). On one Saturday afternoon during the fall of 2016, McCauley made field goals of 53 and 54 yards, shattering the old distance high-mark of 47 yards. His 59-yard boomer earlier that season ended up being one of the five longest field goals at all three levels of the NCAA in 2016. He was named to several academic all-american teams and was named the university’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Update: McCauley is currently attending medical school at the University of Minnesota in Duluth and has been married for almost two years to Karina (Elford) McCauley. The pair were both student-athletes at Winona State — Karina was a member of the Warriors’ track and field team — and are expecting their first child in September.
Quotable: “When I watched (McCauley) I thought to myself: ‘I can do this,’” Sam Henson said. “I think it pushed me to be great. I wanted to achieve the same things he did and be even better. I was almost as good as him in high school and seeing Carter doing so well in college made me think about playing at the next level.”
In a couple words: A Trailblazing athlete and the standard of excellence for his position
Abe Havelka, QB (2016, 2017)
Why he’s on the list: Because he reset every Owatonna passing record and will go down as one of the winningest quarterbacks in program history.
Career overview: After taking over as the starter in the fourth game of his junior season, Havelka produced one of the most staggering statistical careers in Owatonna football history, but his value stretched well beyond his astonishing numbers. The Huskies were 20-2 with Havelka as their starting quarterback, and though his career overlapped with a number of ultra-talented players that each profoundly contributed to Owatonna’s success, the program simply wouldn’t have been able to blast into a new stratosphere without the 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal-caller. He was an unflappable player who was on the throwing end of the miracle Hail Mary against Apple Valley in the 2016 state quarterfinals that won the game for the Huskies in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. Almost exactly a year later against Brainerd in the state semifinals, he was named the MaxPreps USA Player of the Week for the Great Lakes Region based on his 451-yard, 7-touchdown performance in the Huskies’ 56-28 victory. Equaled only by his brother Sol Havelka in terms of rushing ability at the position during the championship era, Abe was able to further distinguish himself from his contemporaries due to his ability to burn a defense with his mobility.
Notable numbers: During his senior season, Havelka established school records for passing yards (3,156) and passing touchdowns (40). His single-season yardage total also ranked third in MSHSL history for a single season when he graduated and currently stands fifth after Iowa State recruit Aidan Bouman of Buffalo surpassed his total in 2018 and 2019. His 2017 totals, though, are No. 1 in state history for all current Class 5A programs. Havelka also officially holds the OHS record for career passing yards with an unofficial total of 4,359 — nearly 700 more than Colton Schock’s career total of 3,666 yards. His 58 combined TD passes in 2016 and 2017 are also No. 1 in Owatonna history and he also owns the program’s single-game highs for passing yards (451) and passing touchdowns (7). In 22 career games and roughly 80 total quarters on the field (he sat out large chunks of the regular season in 2017 due to Owatonna’s ability to generate a massive early lead), he threw for just five interceptions. His only losses as a quarterback came against teams that were undefeated and highly-ranked at the time of kickoff (Elk River in 2016 and Northfield in 2017).
Accolades and accomplishments: Honorable mention all-state (2017); first-team all-district (2017); all-district honorable mention (2016); two-time all-area (2016, 2017); MaxPreps USA Player of the Week (Nov. 18, 2017); team captain (2017)
Next level: Havelka was pursued by several scholarship-level teams, but ultimately committed St. John’s University, which is a distinguished and well-known D-III football program located near St. Cloud.
Update: After missing the 2018 season due to injury, Havelka returned to the field in 2019 and saw action for the Johnnies’ junior varsity team. He has three years of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2020.
Quotable: “Abe has consistently been among the state-leaders in passing yards and touchdowns,” Williams remarked in 2017. “He has done an incredible job of leading one of the most prolific offenses in school history.”
In a couple words: Unflappable and unequaled
Aaron Peterson, RB (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because his senior season was one of the most productive in OHS football history.
Career overview: Standing roughly 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds soaking wet, Peterson was never going to be a blue-chip college prospect, but that didn’t stop him from routinely shredding defenses at the high school level. As a junior in 2012, he emerged as the team’s top running back within the first couple weeks of the season and accumulated more than 1,500 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. As a senior, he was the No. 1 guy from the start, and proceeded to dash into the Owatonna record books. His vision was equaled by only one other notable running back in the championship era and his cutback ability and breakaway speed made him a home run threat every time he touched the ball. He was the Huskies’ chief offensive weapon against Brainerd in the 2013 state championship game where he rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Owatonna’s 24-0 victory.
Notable numbers: He finished his career with 3,582 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns, both of which are second all-time in OHS history. His single-season numbers of 2,046 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2013 stand third in team history.
Accolades and accomplishments: First-team all-state (2013); all-state honorable mention (2012); conference offensive Player of the Year (2013); two-time all-conference (2012, 2013); two-time all-area (2012, 2013); Owatonna People’s Press Player of the Year (2013); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2013)
Next level: Originally committed to Gustavus Adolphus but ultimately decided to step away football after one season at the next level.
Update: Peterson graduated cum laude from GAC in 2018 and is currently studying to become a Physician’s Assistant at Trine University in Indiana. He is roughly six months shy of wrapping up his education and plans on returning to the Steele County area when he becomes fully licensed to practice medicine and see his own patients.
Quotable: “The big plays always seem to come in cutbacks,” Peterson said in 2013. “You can look at the linebackers and the safeties flowing and then you just need to turn on the speed and they will have to switch directions and try to chase you.”
In a few words: Shifty with great vision
THE ICONS
Jason Williamson, RB/DB (2016, 2017, 2018)
Why he’s on the list: Because he will be revered for generations to come and is literally the most accomplished and statistically productive football player to ever strap on pads in the history of the Big Nine Conference/Big Southeast District.
Career overview: Though widely regarded as a potential star at a young age, even the most optimistic projection couldn’t have forecasted exactly how things played out during Williamson’s dazzling career with the Huskies. Jumping directly into the starting lineup as a sophomore and being named the district’s offensive Player of the Year that season, Williamson blasted into a new stratosphere as a junior and proceeded to smash records at the highest level over his final two seasons and established a new standard of excellence for what can be accomplished by a running back at the “big school (Class 5A and Class 6A)” level in the state of Minnesota. Perhaps more impressively, he also helped Owatonna win a ton of games. In fact, the Huskies fastened a staggering .894 winning-percentage (34-4) during Williamson’s three seasons as a starter and, of course, captured a pair of Class 5A state championships. There are too many individual standout performances to list here, but the most unforgettable moment came in the second half of the 2018 state championship game against St. Thomas Academy at U.S. Bank Stadium when he scored the Huskies’ first touchdown on a dazzling 71-yard scamper that can only be fully appreciated by pulling up YouTube and watching it in all its jaw-dropping glory. The play was featured on both ESPN’s SportsCenter and NBC’s Sunday Night Football and will remain as the iconic moment from an exceptional career — a “Heisman moment” of sorts. Defensively, Williamson was also a game-breaking player and had the ability to single-handedly swing the momentum of playing essentially a part-time role during his final two seasons.
Notable numbers: Alright, here goes: His 7,009 career rushing yards ranks second all-time in the state of Minnesota and first amongst all current Class 2A-6A programs. During his senior season, he rushed for 3,012 yards, which is the second-most in state history, while his 477 yards against Northfield in 2018 ranks No. 1 for a single game for all classes. His 94 career rushing touchdowns put him second in MSHSL history and tops amongst all traditional 11-man programs. He owns the school record for touchdowns in a single game (8) and is first in program history for rushing attempts in a single game (47). On defense, he picked off eight passes in his final two seasons at OHS and tied the school record for interceptions in a single game with three — all of which came in the first half of a contest against Rochester Century during his junior season.
Accolades and accomplishments: Two-time Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year (2017, 2018); Associated Press Player of the Year (2018); Minnesota Mr. Football (2018); USA Today Minnesota Offensive Player of the Year (2018); two-time first-team all-state by Associated Press (2017, 2018); three-time all-district (2016, 2017, 2018); three-time district Offensive Player of the Year (2016, 2017, 2018); three-time all-area (2016, 2017, 2018); two-time Owatonna People’s Press Player of the Year (2017, 2018); Minnesota High School all-star game participant (2018); team captain (2018)
Next level: Williamson’s recruiting was still trending upward when he committed to the University of Minnesota in December of 2017 and he never wavered from his pledge to the Gophers. His first few official visits as a junior were to FCS powerhouses North Dakota State and South Dakota State before he eventually took a trip to the University of Iowa. It was Minnesota, though, that clearly made the biggest impression as he committed to PJ Fleck’s ascending program on Dec. 21, 2017. Williamson was eventually tabbed as a 4-star national recruit by 247sports.com in the publication’s final evaluation. He was also ranked as the No. 1 skill position player in Minnesota for the Class of 2019.
Update: Williamson chose Minnesota for several reasons, one of which was the coaching staff’s willingness to give him a legitimate shot at his natural position at running back. As an early-enrollee, he saw extensive action in the offensive backfield for the Gophers during spring practice in 2019 before suffering a torn ACL and ultimately missing his true freshman season. He has since fully recovered and is expected assume a regular role with the maroon and gold as early as his redshirt freshman season. He still might shift positions when all is said and done, but his combination of size (he has significantly bulked up since joining the Gophers and now weighs close to 220 pounds to go with his 6-2 height) and 4.6-second speed make him an intriguing prospect, no matter where he eventually lines up.
Quotable: “I don’t know, I’ve kind of run out of words to describe him,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said after Williamson’s 441-yard, 8-touchdown effort against Century in October of 2018. “The adjectives have been used up.”
In a few words: Once-in-a-lifetime talent
Andrew Stelter, OL/DL (2012, 2013)
Why he’s on the list: Because he was able to maximize his high-level Division I size and strength with record-breaking production.
Career overview: Stelter grew up as the biggest and strongest athlete in his grade, and by the OHS staff got their hands on him when he was a sophomore in 2011, he was about 6-foot-3 and roughly 225 pounds. By the time he left Owatonna in 2014, he was another inch taller and at least 40 pounds heavier. But contrary to what often happens to athletes that reach his size, Stelter became quicker and his footwork more refined as he continued to fill out his formidable frame. That, combined with his unyielding dedication to the weight room, attracted lots of attention from college scouts. His recruiting gained steam during his junior year and he eventually received offers from a host of Division I programs ranging from the historic Ivy League to big-time conferences like the Big 12, Big Ten and ACC. Stelter was so physically overwhelming and surrounded by a talented group of teammates that opponents would literally game plan to avoid running in his direction and devise a strategy that included quick passes and short drops in an attempt to neutralize his pass-rushing ability. Despite the obvious attempts by the opposition to avoid him at all costs, Stelter established a new school record for career sacks by the middle of his junior season, highlighted by a record-setting 12 sacks in 2012, which earned him first-team all-state honors. His senior season featured another 9.5 sacks, a second all-state selection and, of course, a Class 5A state championship. Stelter’s unique blend of size, strength and quickness was also put to good use on the offensive line as he transformed into a true “iron man” football player, starting on both sides of the ball and rarely leaving the field against Owatonna’s toughest opponents. In fact, he showed enough promise as a blocker that he could have just as easily played on the offensive line at the next level had he decided to go that route. He committed to the University of Minnesota the summer prior to his senior season and will go down as one of the most influential, dominant and memorable players in Owatonna football history.
Notable numbers: Stelter’s 26.5 sacks in three seasons remains the most in OHS history while his 41 career defensive stars are also No. 1 on the all-time list. His 58 tackles in 2013 remain one of the highest totals in school history for a defensive lineman. During his junior and senior seasons, he combined for 21.5 sacks in 26 games.
Accolades and accomplishments: Two-time first-team all-state by Associated Press (2012, 2013); Minnesota Vikings All-State High School Football Team (2013); three-time all-conference (2011, 2012, 2013); Owatonna People’s Press Player of the Year (2012); three-time all-area (2011, 2012, 2013); team captain (2013); according to his roster profile at Minnesota, he ranked as the No. 4 recruit for the Class of 2014 in the state by all major recruiting databases; nationally he was listed the 38th-best strong-side defensive end by 247 Sports while ESPN tabbed him as the No. 82 defensive end in his class.
Next level: According to 247sports.com, Stelter received seven official offers from Division I programs, but that list is likely much longer. In the end, it was his hometown Minnesota Gophers that won the recruiting battle that also included Big Ten programs Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska at some level. He jumped right into the defensive line rotation as a true freshman and went on to play 50 games for the maroon and gold over the next four seasons, remaining staunchly dedicated to a program that endured numerous coaching changes throughout his tenure (2014-2017). Statistically, his best season came as a sophomore in 2015 when he finished with 26 tackles. He recorded all three of his career sacks during his final two years in Minneapolis, 1.5 apiece in 2016 and 2017.
Update: After graduating with his undergraduate degree from Minnesota in May of 2018, Stelter immediately started training for a professional football career and was contacted by several NFL teams after going undrafted in 2018. Though nothing stuck at the highest level, he caught on with the San Diego Fleet of the upstart Alliance of American Football professional league. Most recently, he was a member of the XFL’s LA Wildcats before the season was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus. Stelter, though, has a great backup plan in case football doesn’t materialize as a long-term career as he is currently taking graduate-level courses with the ultimate goal of becoming a fully-licensed physical therapist.
Quotable: “He’s so down to earth. I mean, he was voted homecoming king. That just shows what his peers think about him,” Jeff Williams said in October of 2013. “Usually in Owatonna, kids sometimes find themselves rejecting high profile athletes like Andrew, but he’s different. “As for football, he’s not one of those guys that you notice in seventh, eighth grade, he’s one of those guys you notice when he’s one.”
In a few words: Physically overwhelming, mentally tough