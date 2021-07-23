The season for Owatonna's Post 77 American Legion baseball team came to a close Thursday evening in Austin after they fell to a spark plug Stewartville squad, 6-3, during the second round of the Sub-State 1 consolation bracket.
Stewartville starting pitcher Miles Hettinger kept the Owatonna batters on their heels all night thanks to a bevy of fastballs mixed effectively with a bendy curveball, en route to striking out eight during his complete game effort. Post 77's offense was held silent until the fifth inning when Payton Beyer scored on a single off the bat of Taylor Bogen. They'd add one more run each in the sixth and seventh innings, but by then Stewartville had amassed too many runs for Owatonna to overcome.
Addison Andrix, Cael Dowling, Caleb Vereide, Beyer and Bogen each threw for Owatonna in an effort to keep total pitch counts down should they have ultimately come out on top, according to coach Tate Cummins. The five pitchers combined to strike out six Stewartville batters with each throwing no more than two innings.
Beyer, Joey Dub, Brayden Truelson and Nick Williams each contributed multi-hit games for Post 77 during the loss, combining for nine hits in 14 plate appearances. The rest of the team went a paltry 3-for-18 with eight strikeouts combined.
Owatonna's loss to Stewartville was preceded by a 7-0 loss at the hands of Rochester Mayo on Wednesday night during the tournament's quarterfinal round.
Post 77 was only able to reach base on three occasions, twice off singles by Matt Seykora and another when Grant Achterkirch was plunked by a pitch. Neither athlete got any further than second base.
Truelson tossed the game's first five and one-third innings for Owatonna, striking out two and being held responsible for six runs.
The Post 77 team will look different when they return to the friendly confines of Dartts Park next summer as they lose Beyer, Dub, Seykora and Truelson to graduation. However, Owatonna's VFW team, who have won their last nine games and will be playing in the District 1 semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Northfield, is loaded with young talent who should be ready to step up to the plate, both literally and metaphorically, by then. Additionally, Post 77 will see five starters from their lineup against Stewartville return.
The remaining members of the team will now turn their attention to the fall high school sports season, which kicks off in approximately one month.