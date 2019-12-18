Taking the ice in a critical Big Nine Conference showdown at the Four Seasons Centre against one of the two teams it was tied with atop the league standings, the Owatonna girls hockey simply couldn’t muster enough offense in a 4-0 loss to Northfield in a game that was much closer than the final scoreboard may have indicated on Thursday night.
Silver linings, though, aren’t going to prevent the Huskies from dropping out of a first-place tie in the conference standings and make their 0-3 record against the top three teams in the Section 1-AA look any prettier.
Bottom line, they have to get better in high-leverage situations.
BIG PICTURE
The defeat drops the Huskies to 7-2-0 overall, 3-3 against sectional opponents and keeps them at 18 points in the Big Nine Conference ladder.
Though they gave been much more competitive compared to years past, the Huskies have been out-scored 11-1 against the top three teams in the current unofficial section standings (Lakeville South, Northfield and Dodge Center), meaning they will be forced into a see-saw battle with Farmington and Dodge Center for the final playoff opening-round home game as the second half of the season heats up.
The opportunity for the Huskies to secure a marquee win over Farmington sits right in front of them as they will take part in the Farmington Invitational starting Thursday, Dec. 26 and open against the Tigers at 6 p.m. Owatonna will also square off against New Prague and Hudson (Wis.) at the three-day event.
As for the Raiders, Thursday's shutout elevates them to the top spot in the Big Nine with 20 points and further tightens their grip on a top-three spot in the section field with 3-0-0 record against sectional opponents.
WHAT HAPPENED ONE THE ICE
After a scoreless opening period, Cambria Monson tallied what ultimately turned out to be the game-winning goal at the 5:33-mark of the second period on a power play.
The game remained nip-and-tuck for the next period-and-a-half before Ava Stanchina sparked a three-goal scoring surge when she buried a shot at the 11:10-mark of the third. The Northfield freshman added another goal a little over three minutes at 14:12 before Tove Sorenson rounded out the scoring with a goal roughly 30 seconds later to make to make to 4-0.
Northfield finished with a slight 25-23 edge in shots-on-goal as Maggie Malecha picked up the shutout.
Owatonna’s Asia Buryska stopped 21 of 25 shots to move her season save-percentage to .899 (142-for-159).
Owatonna manufactured a number of good looks in front of the net in the game’s final 10 minutes, but simply couldn’t capitalize. With the Huskies trailing 1-0, the Raiders killed off a key power play with roughly seven minutes on the clock.
NOTES
Both teams were whistled for 4 infractions for 8 minutes...Northfield pounded 19 if its 25 total shots-on-goal in the game’s final two periods…The last time the Huskies defeated the Raiders was on Sat. Dec. 12, 2015 during one of the two seasons in which both teams played in Class A. Northfield went on to beat the Huskies, 3-1, in the Section 1-A title game that season.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies travel to the Farmington Invitational, Dec. 26-28
Northfield: The Raiders will play perhaps their biggest regular season contest of the season when they make the short road trip to Lakeville South for a game that will have major postseason implications. Both teams are undefeated at 3-0-0 against section opponents.
Northfield 4, Owatonna 0
SECOND PERIOD
N—Cambria Monson (Aya Puppe), 5:33, PP
THIRD PERIOD
N—Ava Stanchina (Anna Fossum), 11:10
N—Puppe (Stanchina), 14:12
N—Tove Sorenson, 14:49