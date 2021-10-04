The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams made their way to Red Wing Friday, as both teams took part in the Red Wing Invitational.
Both found success, with the boys team taking first place with a final team score of 30 points, and the girls team taking second place with a team score of 55 points, just trailing first-place Northfield (33).
The boys first-place finish was highlighted by a first-place finish by Preston Meier, who had the top time of 16:34. Connor Ginskey also placed in the top three, taking third with a time of 12:14. Brayden Williams finished in sixth with a time of 17:39.
Trevor Hiatt (18:01), David Smith (18:03) and Brenden Drever (18:08) rattled off finishes in 10th, 11th and 12th place for the Huskies. Gavin DeWitz rounded out the day for the boys with a time of 18:57, which was good for 28th place.
“We were missing our usual No. 4 runner Zach Nechanicky, but Trevor, David and Brenden ran good races to make up for Zach’s absence,” said Owatonna boys cross country coach David Chatelaine.
On the girls side, Carsyn Brady finished as the Huskies top runner with a second-place finish at a time of 20:00, finishing behind first-place finisher Nora Hanson, of Red Wing (19:38). Anna Cox finished as Owatonna’s other top-10 runner, taking seventh place with a time of 20:55.
Jeni Burtis (21:29) and Jaci Burtis (21:34) finished in 14th and 15th place, followed closely by Paige Thompson (21:36) and Kendra Melby (21:37) in 17th and 18th place. The final two finishes for the girls were Laura Stevensen (22:12) in 24th and Audrey Hudock (22:19) in 27th.
The boys and girls teams will be back in action Thursday when Owatonna hosts the Owatonna Ev Berg Invitational at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.