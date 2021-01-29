A string of four consecutive victories that grabbed 23 of 24 available points powered the Owatonna wrestling team to a 40-29 victory Thursday night against Lakeville North at Owatonna High School.

The run started in the 152-pound weight class, where Jacob Reinardy received a forfeit. Then, Landen Johnson pinned his opponent in 38 seconds in the 160-pound weight class, Kaden Nelson won by technical fall in the 170-pound weight class and Andrew Nirk pinned his opponent in 1:07 in the 182-pound weight class.

That string of results turned what was only a 17-14 lead into a 40-14 advantage.

Also winning for the Huskies against Lakeville North was Cael Robb by technical fall in the 120-pound weight class, Jake Gronli in the 126-pound weight class by 5-3 decision, Owen Thord in the 138-pound weight class by 9-5 decision and Trey Hiatt in the 106-pound weight class by forfeit.

Owatonna also wrestled against Mankato East on Thursday night, but results from that dual were unavailable as of publication.

