Taking the floor just 48 hours after allowing a double-digit lead slip away in a loss to Rochester Century, things couldn’t have started any better for the Owatonna girls basketball team against Northfield on Saturday night.
But then the Raiders mounted a comeback.
Northfield went from ice cold to red hot in what seemed like a matter of seconds and completely erased a 15-point deficit in the first half, jumping ahead by one point with just under 90 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Huskies, though, made sure recent history didn’t repeat itself. Buoyed by a half-court buzzer-beater by Ari Shornock, Owatonna took a slim lead into the intermission, traded blows with the Raiders in the second half before ultimately holding on for a satisfying 53-52 Big Nine Conference victory at the OHS gymnasium.
“I am so happy for the team and how hard and tough we played,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said of her team that led by 11 points against Century in what turned out to be a 56-54 setback. “We stayed composed and every girl that played contributed and played their role. Very proud of the team. They played with toughness, stuck together and really earned this win.”
BIG PICTURE
The victory moves the Huskies to 3-2 in their last five games and snaps a mini two-game slump that included back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Rochester John Marshall. The win was also the first against Northfield since Jan. 30, 2018 when they pulled away for a 54-41 victory at home.
Owatonna moves to 5-11 overall and 5-8 in conference action while the Raiders fall to 5-9 in the Big Nine. Entering the new week, both squads find themselves smack in the middle of a five-team cluster in which each is separated by just one game in the win column.
As for the sectional standings, OHS certainly made things interesting by stealing the second game of the season-series against the Raiders. The Huskies, though, find themselves swimming in a tight pack of four teams that are separated by just 11 spots in the latest QRF rankings.
Despite there being more than three weeks remaining in the regular season, it will be an uphill climb for Owatonna to sneak into the top half of the section ladder and earn a home playoff game. The Huskies would need to rise past three teams in the section standings — Northfield, Lakeville South and John Marshall — just to earn the No. 4 spot.
ON THE FLOOR
Sarah Kingland put together one of the finest shooting performances of her young career against the Raiders by making 69% of her shots overall and scoring 20 points. She knocked down her only 3-point attempt of the game and connected on 5 of 6 shots from the free throw line. The versatile sophomore forward also led the Huskies with nine rebounds.
Shornock scored 12 points, handed out a team-high three assists and pulled down four rebounds. Lexi Mendenhall added eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
As a team, Owatonna did most of its damage down low — shooting 14-for-22 inside the paint — but kept the Northfield defense honest by knocking down four opportunistic 3-pointers on just nine attempts.
The Huskies scored the first four points of the game and slowly built a lead that peaked at 21-6 with roughly 10 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock.
Northfield responded by scoring the game’s next 12 points to trigger an Owatonna timeout and pull within a single possession at 21-18 with 4:02 left in the first half. The Raiders continued to make shots after the stoppage and grabbed their first lead of the game when freshman guard Marie Labenski swished a 3-pointer at the 1:17-mark.
After the teams traded possessions over the next 75 seconds, Shornock found herself with a full head of steam and dribbling forward near halfcourt. With plenty of forward-momentum, the sophomore heaved a shot toward the basket and watched as it bounced a couple times on the rim before crawling through the net just as the buzzer sounded.
The game remained tight for the final 18 minutes as the Huskies kept the Raiders off-balance from beyond the arc — holding them to zero 3-pointers in the second half — while finishing the game by out-scoring Northfield 11-3 at the charity stripe.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Huskies play just two games in the next seven days and have a great chance to climb up the conference standings. On Tuesday, they host a Mankato East team that is currently riding a six-game winning streak.
On Thursday, OHS hits the road to take on Albert Lea, which just snapped a seven-game slide on Friday.
Owatonna 53, Northfield 52
Northfield scoring: Maggie Newhouse 4, Ari Shornock 12, Lexi Mendenhall 8, Holly Buytaert 6, Sara Anderson 3, Sarah Kingland 20.