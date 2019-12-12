A CUT ABOVE: Unassuming Blooming Prairie star played at a level few could match in all of Class A

Gabe Hagen embodies the term “next level talent.”
From the well-documented measurables — he’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds — to his blazing speed, Hagen seamlessly blends his inherent physical tools with a set of raw skills that made him one of the most-feared two-way players in all of Class A this past season.
But before the Blooming Prairie senior made a splash on the big stage at U.S. Bank Stadium and helped guide the Awesome Blossoms to the program’s first ever state championship, he dazzled local football fans for three years and played with a tangible sense of pride for his tight-knit community of roughly 2,000 people nestled in the rural southeast edge of Steele County.
It might be going a little too far to say he will one day graduate to folk hero status, but that’s not completely out of the question. Hagen is a once-in-a-generation talent and a two-way star that somehow didn’t miss a beat despite grinding it out in the trenches on the defensive line and assuming the role as the team’s cheat-code wide receiver.
Indeed, Hagen possesses all the requisite physical tools to flourish on the gridiron. When he straps on his pads, he can accomplish anything between the lines. It’s where he is most comfortable because — as he explained over the phone on Wednesday evening — he doesn’t have to think about anything else. It’s just him and his closest friends running around and having fun. It’s uncomplicated and pure.
One might assume that this easy-going and unfiltered approach to what can be a complex sport wouldn’t translate well to the high-stakes environment of the state tournament, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, Hagen flourished in these high-leverage, pressure-packed moments and relished the opportunity to compete against the best the state had to offer.
“I enjoyed playing against other good players,” Hagen said. “I think it brings the best out in me and it’s cool to see how I measure up against them.”
It’s only when the game clock has expired and he is ushered into a large media room in the bowels of the cavernous home of the Minnesota Vikings that Hagen gives even the slightest hint that he’s actually just a regular small-town teenager thrust into an uncomfortable situation.
It’s less than 10 minutes after the biggest game of his entire life and before he even has a chance to remove his shoulder pads and allow the sweat to dry from his brow, Hagen and a few select teammates are gazing into a row of bright TV cameras and literally being put on the spot as members of the sizable media contingent fire questions from their position scattered throughout the room below the makeshift stage.
If this were the football field, Hagen would be the first to grasp the mike and take charge, but it’s not. Though no stranger to local reporters, this particular situation is a far cry from the occasional one-on-one interviews he had grown accustomed to over the last couple years.
During these formal press conferences, Hagen is more than happy to blend into the background and allow his teammates and head coach to take the brunt of the questions. When a reporter specifically addresses him, he is well-spoken, doesn’t fumble his words and makes good eye-contact, but keeps his responses concise and straightforward. If he’s not asked an opened-ended question, he’s more than happily answer “yes” or “no.”
Impromptu self-reflection simply isn’t what makes Hagen tick, and that’s probably a good thing. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that 10 out of 10 football coaches would rather to have a hyper-focused player who shows up between the lines but is slightly uncomfortable during interviews than a player who chases the media spotlight and is inconsistent on game days.
“I have to think when I’m up there,” Hagen said of his experience during the state tournament press conferences. “I am definitely more comfortable on the field because football comes naturally to me. I don’t have to think about anything when I’m out there. It’s just about the next play and the next down.”
Raised in the small town stamped almost exactly halfway between Owatonna and Austin on Minnesota State Highway 218, Hagen’s laid-back personality growing up by all accounts mirrored that of the unassuming teenager at the post-game press conference than the fierce and intimidating football player that dominated the Gopher Conference — and eventually upper-echelon of Class A — for two full seasons. His childhood was pretty typical of an adolescent living in Blooming Prairie and, like many youngsters blessed with similar size and natural athletic ability, he gravitated toward sports at a young age.
In fifth grade, he and his buddies joined the Owatonna Youth Football League and Hagen recalls the excitement he felt after learning he had just slipped under the weight limit and was going to be able to play with his tight-knit group of friends for the entire season. Teaming up with a number of Blooming Prairie players that would eventually take on pivotal roles during their high school careers and form the core of the 2019 state championship team, Hagen’s classmates showed signs of being a special group at an early age.
“We went to a huge jamboree when we were in fifth grade and were the first (BP) team to ever win the championship,” Hagen recalled. “And then in sixth grade we won a huge 16-team tournament and that helped us all fall in love with the game.”
Hagen — who played everything from quarterback to offensive guard during his youth football days — was always “one of the bigger kids” and quickly identified as a potentially special player. He displayed a level of raw speed and pure athleticism not often seen from a young man of his stature and the fact that he didn’t seem to crave the spotlight made it clear he was going to evolve into a powerful leader that was going to let his actions dictate the trajectory of his career.
And boy did he take off.
By the time Hagen reached his freshman year of high school, he was well over 6-feet tall, north of 210 pounds and coming off a season in which he played primarily on the offensive line and defensive tackle. But it was his rare abilities as a pass-catcher that were too much for the BP coaching staff to ignore and Hagen immediately found regular playing time at wide receiver at the tender age of 15. He scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Seth Peterson on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 and consistently offered tantalizing hints of things to come.
When his sophomore season rolled around, and Hagen was finally let loose and fully integrated into the regular offensive and defensive game plans. He finished tops on the team in receiving yards with 566 and caught eight touchdown passes.
And then, another leap.
Admittedly relying exclusively on his God-given strength to get by for the first couple years with the Blossoms, Hagen said he started showing up in the weight room more frequently in the months leading into his junior season and eventually fell into a full-fledged muscle-building routine.
Having bulked up to roughly 225 pounds, Hagen took his on-field production to a whole new level, doubling his statistical output from the previous season — finishing with 1,056 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns — while transforming into a bona fide menace on the defensive side of the ball as he finished with 11 sacks and 12.5 tackles-for-loss during his junior season.
“At first, my strength was definitely just natural,” Hagen said. “But then I started taking (weight lifting) seriously the summer before my junior year and I saw a lot of improvement in my power and could sense myself adding muscle.”
By the end of his junior season, Hagen had developed into a top-notch two-way player and made plenty of waves in the Gopher Conference, but truly began to stretch his wings during the offseason months leading into his final season with the Awesome Blossoms.
“That’s when the whole recruiting process started,” he said. “I began going to camps and getting letters and started thinking about playing in college.”
Hagen made the rounds at a number of regional college football camps and progressively started drawing interest from Division I programs such as FCS powerhouse, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.
It was a trip to one of the premier Division II programs, though, that the interest between player and program met in the middle and truly became mutual.
“I was at their camp and they offered me right there,” Hagen said of his initial experience at Minnesota State University. “I enjoyed the coaches and I really liked my official visit. I liked the players and I liked the fact that they are part of a winning tradition.”
Hagen also said the proximity to his hometown — the Mankato campus is less than 60 miles from Blooming Prairie — was the final element that compelled him to make his official decision. After talking things over with his family one last time, he verbally committed to MSU-Mankato on Aug. 6 and has remained steadfast in his pledge to the Mavericks. His athletic scholarship will cover “almost all” of his tuition as he joins a program that is currently preparing to play in the Division II national semifinals on Saturday.
“That helps,” Hagen said of the program’s status as a consistent national championship contender. “I’m used to a winning tradition at Blooming Prairie, so it’s a really good fit.”
Like most freshman players that enter the MSU program, Hagen will redshirt his first year on campus as he makes the transition to a new position at tight end.
With the weight of his college decision off his back, Hagen was free to hit the field for his senior year and filter all of his energy toward helping the Awesome Blossoms achieve their ultimate goal of winning the state championship. The bulk of the team that had come up short in the state semifinals the year prior was back for the fall of 2019, and it didn’t take long for them to send a message to the rest of the state that they were gunning for the Class A crown and would be a force to be reckoned with.
“After we lost (in the state semifinals) last year, we all looked at each other and said ‘this isn’t going to happen again,’” Hagen said.
And it didn’t.
The Awesome Blossoms buried the competition during the regular season and entered the Section 1-A tournament ranked second in the state, one spot behind the team that shattered their dreams the previous season, the BOLD Warriors.
Though keenly aware of how the predetermined matchups that had Blooming Prairie and BOLD perched on opposite ends of the state bracket, Hagen and his teammates remained hyper-focused on the task at hand, never getting caught-up in the hysteria of the postseason and continually showing that no matter how much better the competition got, they always had a swift and devastating answer.
“The practices definitely got more intense and the coaches pushed us and we pushed ourselves,” Hagen said.
After catching three touchdown passes and finishing with 105 receiving yards in two section tournament games, Hagen didn’t miss a beat as the state tournament rolled around. Book-ended by a pair of 100-plus yard performances, he finished with 301 receiving yards and five touchdowns in three state tournament contests. On defense, he added 4 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one very-important interception he returned for six points in the first quarter of the state championship game against BOLD that served as the opening salvo in what ultimately turned into a 41-15 rout in Minneapolis.
Oh, and then there was what catch that showed up on ESPN.
“Right after the game people were saying, we need to get this on SportsCenter,” Hagen said of the acrobatic, one-handed grab he made while flat on his back. “I really didn’t think much of it at the time. I was actually just leaving a friend’s house and got a text message that said I was just on SportsCenter and I couldn’t believe it.”
Appropriately, the breathtaking catch against BOLD’s all-district defensive back, Gavin Vosika, was the final touchdown of Hagen’s high school career and has become a shining symbol of an unforgettable final season with the Awesome Blossoms.
No one that big is supposed to out-jump an athlete of Vosika’s stature, fall backwards, land flat on their back and somehow manage to spear the ball with their non-dominant as it flips end-over-end a mere foot from the ground.
No one that big outside of Gabe Hagen, that is.