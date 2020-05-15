ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Soccer, hockey
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Soccer: Team captain; Attacking MVP Team award; Big Nine Conference Senior of the Year; Big Nine All-Conference (senior); Big Nine Conference honorable mention (junior); Big Nine Conference championship team (senior); Scholar Athlete Honor Roll; 3-year letter-winner
Hockey: Team captain; Team MVP; Team Hobey Baker Award; Big Nine All-Conference (senior); Big Nine Conference honorable mention (junior); Big Nine Conference championship team (senior); Scholar Athlete Honor Roll; 5-year letter-winner; Junior Female Athlete of the Year Finalist
—
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I played varsity hockey for five years and varsity soccer for three years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I have played soccer the longest, and I started playing when I was five (years old).
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: Some of my favorite memories are beating Northfield in hockey this year to earn part of the conference title and beating both Lakeville South and (Lakeville) North in soccer my sophomore year.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Emilee Zirngible
Most easygoing teammate: Molly Hawkins
Most-competitive teammate: Ezra Oien
Notable vocal leader you played with: Josie Sullivan (soccer)
Notable leader by example: Syd Kretlow (soccer)
Best advice you received from a coach: "Play for each other."
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: Nate Gendron would say, "It's game day" and literally any hashtag.
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite movie and TV show: My favorite movie is Wonder and my favorite TV show is Chuck
Preferred social media: Pinterest
Nickname: 'Asia" without the 'uh'
—
Q: What is your favorite subject (or subjects) in school and why?
A: My favorite subject is Spanish because I really enjoy learning how to speak a new language.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School? If so, did they play sports and when did they graduate?
A: My dad, Jason Buryska, wrestled and graduated from OHS in 1989. My brother, Brenden Buryska, was in soccer, wrestling and track and field and graduated in 2014.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I like to go hiking and camping -- pretty much anything outdoors -- painting, and I make greeting cards.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I will be attending Bemidji State University and playing soccer. I plan to minor in Spanish, but I am undecided on a major.